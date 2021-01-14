*Menu
Angela Francis, Interior Designer, Earns NCIDQ Certification

User-submitted story by Angela Francis
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Angela Francis, NCIDQ Interior Designer

Angela Francis, Owner of Angela Francis Interiors in Cape Girardeau, has earned the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ). To receive NCIDQ credentials, a candidate must pass 3 exams which focus on public health, safety and welfare and assesses competency of such things as building systems, construction standards, building codes, sustainability and ADA/accessibility. To sit for the exams, Angela had to meet standards for education and work experience.

I have learned so much through this process. Not only has it helped me professionally, but I know it will be a great benefit to my clients as well, states Angela.

Angela has been an Interior Designer and owner of Angela Francis Interiors for about 19 years. She does both residential and commercial design.

