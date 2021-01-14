Angela Francis, Interior Designer, Earns NCIDQ Certification

-
State enters next segment of COVID-19 vaccine rolloutMissouri's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has entered the second leg of its first phase. Officially Phase 1B-Tier 1, this segment of the plan to offer vaccine doses to all Missourians makes eligible first-responders, emergency services providers and those...
MLK celebrations begin in Cape GirardeauVirtual festivities to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began Thursday night with the 19th annual Birthday Extravaganza. The event, hosted through Zoom by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, featured musical...
Wallingford, Francis named to Missouri House chairmanships3Wayne Wallingford (R-147) of Cape Girardeau and Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville were named this week by House Speaker Rob Vescovo of Arnold, Missouri, to chair two committees dealing directly with financial issues in the Missouri General...
Area lawmakers get security briefing in Jeff City after D.C. insurrection tryState legislators from Southeast Missouri report being briefed on safety this week in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 chaos at the U.S. Capitol. "We stayed after adjournment Tuesday to hear from House sergeant-at-arms Randy Werner," Rick Francis of...
Cape Girardeau places ad for city manager job1Armed with a nine-page, full-color recruitment brochure, the City of Cape Girardeau is officially advertising for a new city manager. The city-hired consulting firm GovHR USA of Northbrook, Illinois, has posted the job announcement on its website,...
Riverside libraries to provide free lunchesRiverside Regional Library is now providing free bagged lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic at all six of its branches in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. No income requirements or registration is necessary. Those who want a free lunch...
Scott County announces coronavirus vaccine waiting list5Scott County is the latest county in the region to announce a COVID-19 vaccine sign-up list. The announcement came through the county health department in a social media post. The Scott County Health Department is working in conjunction with...
Bill to ban police chokeholds likely to have 'little effect' on Cape PD4A bill gaining traction in the Missouri Legislature that would ban police from using chokeholds would have little effect on the Cape Girardeau Police Department, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. House Bill 455, proposed by District 98 Rep. Shamed...
Cape chamber leader gives thumbs up to state legislative '21 wish listCount John Mehner, longtime president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, as fully in step with the statewide chambers 2021 announced priorities. Lawmakers returned for the 101st General Assembly last week, and the Missouri...
Uptown Jackson Revitalization names new executive directorThe Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has a new executive director. Janna Clifton, a Jackson native, was announced as the organizations second executive director Wednesday, and will take the post Tuesday. Clifton, a Southeast Missouri...
Cape, Jackson announce MLK Day trash, recycling changesThe City of Cape Girardeau has announced citizens who normally receive curbside trash and recycling pickup Mondays will have to wait until Tuesday next week because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday. Cape Girardeau residents who are...
Cape County Sheriff's Office hiring for two positionsThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office is hiring a jail deputy and a civilian corrections officer. Interested applicants for the jail deputy position must be at least 21 years old, and applicants for the corrections officer position must be at...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/14/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 7 and 11 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
Most read 1/14/21Guest column: Sen. Josh Hawley responds to critics: 'Why I objected'63The lawless violence at the Capitol last week was criminal. ... Those who engaged in it should be prosecuted and punished. Lawless violence undermines the democratic process by which we settle our disputes and threatens our democratic life. ... But...
Cooped up: Raising backyard chickens has become a popular pastime during the pandemic2Pandemic boredom was one of the reasons Gerry Jones, a Cape Girardeau resident, purchased four chicks for his familys backyard. We were spending all our time at home, we werent traveling, we werent going out to dinner, we werent doing...
Selected roses saved to replant in Capaha Park8Renovations on the rose garden in Capaha Park on Monday did get rid of roses left behind by the local garden club, confirmed Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones, and interested people also have saved roses they wanted to...
Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary seeks green lightWhat will likely be Cape Girardeau's first medical marijuana dispensary is one step closer to opening following an on-site inspection Tuesday. Developers of the Greenlight dispensary, 1001 Broadway, hope to receive a "green light" from the Missouri...
Community Partnership plans spring occupancy of old Cape police HQMelissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said Monday the $1.8 million complete remodel of the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters to accommodate the not-for-profit is on track...
MLK events scheduled for coming daysActivities to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feel different this year, with virtual events replacing in-person gatherings. This year's events begin Thursday and continue through Monday and will all be broadcast via Zoom. The call-in...
Cape airport awaiting FAA OK for new terminal plan8Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos told the city's airport advisory board Tuesday she expects to have "a conversation" with the Federal Aviation Authority within two weeks about the airport's plan for a new passenger terminal....
Boil-water advisory issued for Scott CityA precautionary boil water advisory has been issues for a portion of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington Street to 12th Street and the south side of Main Street to Ash Street. The advisory went into effect Tuesday afternoon.
MSHP extends application deadline for next recruit classThe Missouri State Highway Patrol extended the deadline to apply for its next trooper recruit class. According to a social media post, the highway patrol has moved the application deadline for the 112th Recruit Class to Feb. 1. Interested applicants...
Local News 1/12/21Cape County sales-tax receipts down from same time last year3January sale-tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County, which were based to a large extent on December taxable sales, were nearly 10% lower than the same month last year. The $612,957.74 the county received this month from the Missouri Department of...
COVID-19 vaccine wait list announced13A path forward for Cape Girardeau County residents wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine became a little clearer Monday as county health officials announced a vaccination waiting list. A Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center social media post...
Mac, 10-year-old canine namesake of Mac's Mission, dies3Rochelle Steffen and Requi Salter, co-founders of Macs Mission, are mourning the death of Mac, the pit bulldog for whom the not-for-profit animal rescue organization near Jackson is named. Mac died (Sunday) night of cancer, said Salter, who said...
Sikeston's Acclaim Press makes tentative offer to Sen. Hawley27If Josh Hawley needs someone to publish his new book, a Scott County company may be willing to help out a Missouri neighbor, said Doug Sikes, president of Sikeston-based Acclaim Press. Simon & Schuster pulled the plug Thursday on the Missouri...
Rush Limbaugh marks 70th birthday3Rush Limbaugh, Cape Girardeau native and conservative talk radio pioneer, turns 70 years old today. Limbaugh was the first to develop a prominent place for conservatives in media, and no one has been able to replicate his talents. Former Lt. Gov....
Most read 1/9/21Dishonor, disgrace and tragedy: May we never see anything like this again91The mayhem of the riot has united most of the country in horror. This is not America has become a common refrain. Yet it happened, and the nation is at a crossroads. Will the mayhem of this day cause the country including the media and both...
Most read 1/9/21Cape P&G leaders outline response to pandemic, support of community6With 1,200 employees and an additional 500 contractors and vendors coming in and out Procter & Gamble's (P&G) Cape Girardeau plant on a weekly basis, leadership quickly devised a plan for worker safety and production continuity when the coronavirus...
Angela Francis, Interior Designer, Earns NCIDQ Certification
Angela Francis, Owner of Angela Francis Interiors in Cape Girardeau, has earned the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ). To receive NCIDQ credentials, a candidate must pass 3 exams which focus on public health, safety and welfare and assesses competency of such things as building systems, construction standards, building codes, sustainability and ADA/accessibility. To sit for the exams, Angela had to meet standards for education and work experience.
I have learned so much through this process. Not only has it helped me professionally, but I know it will be a great benefit to my clients as well, states Angela.
Angela has been an Interior Designer and owner of Angela Francis Interiors for about 19 years. She does both residential and commercial design.
