Prayer 1-14-21

Scott County announces coronavirus vaccine waiting list1Scott County is the latest county in the region to announce a COVID-19 vaccine sign-up list. The announcement came through the county health department in a social media post. The Scott County Health Department is working in conjunction with...
Bill to ban police chokeholds likely to have 'little effect' on Cape PD2A bill gaining traction in the Missouri Legislature that would ban police from using chokeholds would have little effect on the Cape Girardeau Police Department, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. House Bill 455, proposed by District 98 Rep. Shamed...
Cape chamber leader gives thumbs up to state legislative '21 wish listCount John Mehner, longtime president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, as fully in step with the statewide chambers 2021 announced priorities. Lawmakers returned for the 101st General Assembly last week, and the Missouri...
Uptown Jackson Revitalization names new executive directorThe Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has a new executive director. Janna Clifton, a Jackson native, was announced as the organizations second executive director Wednesday, and will take the post Tuesday. Clifton, a Southeast Missouri...
Cape, Jackson announce MLK Day trash, recycling changesThe City of Cape Girardeau has announced citizens who normally receive curbside trash and recycling pickup Mondays will have to wait until Tuesday next week because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday. Cape Girardeau residents who are...
Cape County Sheriff's Office hiring for two positionsThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office is hiring a jail deputy and a civilian corrections officer. Interested applicants for the jail deputy position must be at least 21 years old, and applicants for the corrections officer position must be at...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/14/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 7 and 11 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
Cooped up: Raising backyard chickens has become a popular pastime during the pandemic2Pandemic boredom was one of the reasons Gerry Jones, a Cape Girardeau resident, purchased four chicks for his familys backyard. We were spending all our time at home, we werent traveling, we werent going out to dinner, we werent doing...
Selected roses saved to replant in Capaha Park7Renovations on the rose garden in Capaha Park on Monday did get rid of roses left behind by the local garden club, confirmed Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones, and interested people also have saved roses they wanted to...
Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary seeks green lightWhat will likely be Cape Girardeau's first medical marijuana dispensary is one step closer to opening following an on-site inspection Tuesday. Developers of the Greenlight dispensary, 1001 Broadway, hope to receive a "green light" from the Missouri...
Community Partnership plans spring occupancy of old Cape police HQMelissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said Monday the $1.8 million complete remodel of the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters to accommodate the not-for-profit is on track...
MLK events scheduled for coming daysActivities to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feel different this year, with virtual events replacing in-person gatherings. This year's events begin Thursday and continue through Monday and will all be broadcast via Zoom. The call-in...
Cape airport awaiting FAA OK for new terminal plan8Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos told the city's airport advisory board Tuesday she expects to have "a conversation" with the Federal Aviation Authority within two weeks about the airport's plan for a new passenger terminal....
Boil-water advisory issued for Scott CityA precautionary boil water advisory has been issues for a portion of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington Street to 12th Street and the south side of Main Street to Ash Street. The advisory went into effect Tuesday afternoon.
MSHP extends application deadline for next recruit classThe Missouri State Highway Patrol extended the deadline to apply for its next trooper recruit class. According to a social media post, the highway patrol has moved the application deadline for the 112th Recruit Class to Feb. 1. Interested applicants...
Cape County sales-tax receipts down from same time last year3January sale-tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County, which were based to a large extent on December taxable sales, were nearly 10% lower than the same month last year. The $612,957.74 the county received this month from the Missouri Department of...
COVID-19 vaccine wait list announced13A path forward for Cape Girardeau County residents wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine became a little clearer Monday as county health officials announced a vaccination waiting list. A Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center social media post...
Cape mayor has strong reaction to D.C. insurrection attempt41The City of Cape Girardeau debuted a multi-part online education program called One Cape Virtual Learning on Monday on Facebook and the citys first-term mayor did not hold back when asked by a citizen about last weeks attempted insurrection at the...
Mac, 10-year-old canine namesake of Mac's Mission, dies3Rochelle Steffen and Requi Salter, co-founders of Macs Mission, are mourning the death of Mac, the pit bulldog for whom the not-for-profit animal rescue organization near Jackson is named. Mac died (Sunday) night of cancer, said Salter, who said...
Cape County commissioners honor treasurer for 15 years of service1Cape Girardeau County commissioners honored Treasurer Roger Hudson for his years of service at the commissions regular meeting Monday. Hudson, 67, was recognized for serving the county for 15 years as of 2020. Every year, the county receives...
Sikeston's Acclaim Press makes tentative offer to Sen. Hawley27If Josh Hawley needs someone to publish his new book, a Scott County company may be willing to help out a Missouri neighbor, said Doug Sikes, president of Sikeston-based Acclaim Press. Simon & Schuster pulled the plug Thursday on the Missouri...
Two injured in head-on collision Monday6Two people sustained moderate injuries following a head-on collision Monday in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 7:40 a.m., a passenger vehicle and an SUV collided at the intersection of South...
Jackson High School senior Elijah Jones has been selected as one of the top 300 student scientists by Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nations oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high...
At first glance, you wouldn't think a cake and pastry shop could coexist with a business specializing in potted plants. But when you factor in the personalities of the business proprietors, Casey Rehkop and Stacey Roth, it's easy to see why they...
Dishonor, disgrace and tragedy: May we never see anything like this again91The mayhem of the riot has united most of the country in horror. This is not America has become a common refrain. Yet it happened, and the nation is at a crossroads. Will the mayhem of this day cause the country including the media and both...
Cape P&G leaders outline response to pandemic, support of community6With 1,200 employees and an additional 500 contractors and vendors coming in and out Procter & Gamble's (P&G) Cape Girardeau plant on a weekly basis, leadership quickly devised a plan for worker safety and production continuity when the coronavirus...
Saint Francis announces first birth of 2021According to a social media post from Saint Francis Healthcare, Collins Rebecca Wright is the first newborn of 2021 delivered at the Cape Girardeau hospital. The post said, "Brannon and Paden Wright of Jackson ushered in the new year at our Family...
The respective leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties in Cape Girardeau County had similar visceral reactions to the chaos at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. D.C., that saw the deaths of four people Wednesday. U.S. House members and...
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, located in Springfield, has affirmed the trial court in a 12-page ruling released Dec. 29 upholding a $427,500 personal injury award to a local woman seriously injured in 2013 after falling down the...
A day after it was announced the Macys department store at Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall will close this spring, the malls management company said Wednesday it is too early to formulate plans to find a new tenant for the Macys space. We...