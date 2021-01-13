FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 13, 2021

Contact: Nathan Morgan, University Relations, 731-881-7615

Editors: Below is a list of students who requested that your paper receive notification that they have been named to the Chancellors Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Each listing includes the students name, hometown and honors.

UT MARTIN NAMES LOCAL STUDENTS TO FALL SEMESTER CHANCELLORS HONOR ROLL

MARTIN, Tenn.The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2020 Chancellors Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

To be eligible for the Chancellors Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellors Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).

 Cape Girardeau  Miranda K. Metje, High Honors; Carson L. Stroup, High Honors.

