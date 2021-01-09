Control the tongue

-
Dishonor, disgrace and tragedy: May we never see anything like this againThe mayhem of the riot has united most of the country in horror. This is not America has become a common refrain. Yet it happened, and the nation is at a crossroads. Will the mayhem of this day cause the country including the media and both...
-
Achievement comes from diligence, good character and struggleWhile sitting in the Delta lounge in the Atlanta airport waiting for my flight back to Washington, a white gentleman approached me and struck up a conversation. Politics was on his mind, and seeing me, a Black woman, he was sure that he had found a...
-
Is the wisdom of Homer immune to cancel culture?Amid the current hysteria of toppling statues and renaming things, we keep mindlessly expanding the cancel culture. We are now seeing efforts to ban classics of Western and American literature. These hallowed texts are suddenly being declared racist...
-
-
Editorial (1/8/21)Jefferson Elementary has a new principal in Tracy HaggertyJefferson Elementary has a new principal, but she's a familiar face with Cape public schools. Tracy Haggerty, previously an assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, is taking over at the helm of the elementary school. Haggerty...
-
-
Letter (1/7/21)Defend Constitution, not presidentI almost feel sorry for David Limbaugh as Biden's victory has to have hurt his recent book sales. I do believe the real danger to democracy comes not from Democrats but from Trump's cult followers who buy whatever he is selling. If we are going to...
-
Column (1/7/21)Twenty Twenty WON: Out with the old, but in with what?"Out with the old!" Cliche, though it is, it seems to concisely sum up the sentiments abounding at the start of a new year. It's especially poignant now, as many have expressed that 2020 couldn't have ended soon enough. But that saying doesn't end...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/6/21)Cape Central wins 76th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentCape Girardeau Central High was the No. 1 seed coming into the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The expectations were high. But entering Day 1 of the tournament, the Tigers were 0-3 to begin their season. That would soon change. Central...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (1/4/21)New monitors allow paramedics to work fasterTime is of utmost importance when tending to heart attack or stroke patients. Cape County Private Ambulance Service paramedic Fred Gross said, "The more time you waste, the more muscle is going to be unrepairable." In an effort to minimize the...
-
Column (1/2/21)Swan reflects on her eight years in the General AssemblyOn Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers will be sworn in for the new legislative session. It will be the first time in eight years Kathy Swan will not take the oath of office in Jefferson City. The Cape Girardeau Republican was term-limited in 2020 after...
-
Editorial (1/2/21)Food pantries feeding more people due to pandemicThe economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have led more people to the services of local food banks. These entities are seeking support as they continue to help those in need. Lisa Church of the SEMO Food Bank told the Southeast Missourian that...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/28/20)High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competitionAs part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's 17th annual Bridge Building Competition, Southeast Missouri high school students were challenged to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and...
-
-
Editorial (12/26/20)76th Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off todayThe 2020 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament will go on, albeit with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games will be played today and continuing on Dec. 28, 29 and 30 -- with one game played between Meadow Heights and Kelly, 3...
-
Editorial (12/25/20)Editorial: The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
-
-
Editorial (12/18/20)Hopeful and thankful for COVID-19 vaccinesOur nation's history contains many examples of overcoming challenges through hard work, sacrifice and unity. In the 20th century alone, we helped defeat the Axis powers in World War II, we put a man on the moon, and we beat polio. As we stand...
-
-
Control the tongue
Recent events on the national scene remind us of the need to control our tongue! "No man can tame the tongue. It is an unruly evil." (James 3:8) The tongue can be a godly servant or a terrible demon. It can speak the truth or tell lies. It can comfort or it can cut. It can arouse people to honorable action or incite them to violent destruction. It can encourage people to repent of their sins and trust in Jesus as their Savior or it can entice people to commit sin that leads to damnation in hell if not repented of.
A "sharp tongue" likes to "slice and dice" people for any reason and keeps a polished and sharp edge. A "nasty tongue" glories in nagging, irritating and annoying people and delights in getting in every dirty dig possible. A "boasting and bragging tongue" loves to promote self and belittle others. A "deceiving tongue" despises truth and delights in lies. A "fault-finding tongue" enjoys overlooking one's own faults and magnifying those of others. A "filthy and foul tongue" engages in all kinds of filthy, dirty jokes and innuendos.
In our fight to control our tongues, may we remember that "the secret of tongue control" is not "self-control" but "Christ-control." May God's forgiving love for all our sins in the shed blood of Jesus, including the sin of failed tongue control, move us in the midst of the heated rhetoric in our country to use our tongues to "build up one another", "encourage one another" and "minister grace" to those who hear.
REV. DAVID V. DISSEN, Cape Girardeau