It sure is great to live in Southeast Missouri
It sure is great to live in Cape! is a phrase Doug Austin, an active volunteer in Cape Girardeau, proclaims regularly. Austin and his wife, Fran, chose to retire in Cape Girardeau after living here twice during his career.
This sentiment was echoed numerous times recently in the December issue of B Magazine, a Southeast Missourian publication, by individuals who decided to reside in the Cape Girardeau region for a variety of reasons. The articles inside the issue highlight some of the areas newest residents, ranging from Seattle to India, who are choosing to call the Cape and Jackson area home.
For those moving to Southeast Missouri and buying a home, the Cape Girardeau area has one of the healthiest housing markets in the nation, according to a report released this month by Nationwide Mutual Insurance,
The report, which examined stability of the U.S. housing industry, showed the Cape Girardeau metropolitan statistical area (MSA) was ranked as the eighth most attractive housing market among 400 MSAs in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Terry Baker, association executive with Southeast Missouri Realtors, said as of Nov. 30, home sales in the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and northern Scott County areas were up 11% compared to the same period in 2019.
Congratulations are in order to area real estate agents for a fantastic year during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether you live in the area because of family or work, our region is known to be a community that comes together during tough times. Its always refreshing to read what others have to say about our towns and the people in them. Add in the great restaurants, good shopping, supportive communities, strong schools, safe environments and diverse multicultural opportunities, and we agree with Austin, It sure is great to live in Cape!
