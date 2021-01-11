Prayer 1-11-21

More to explore
Jackson senior among students selected for international science competitionJackson High School senior Elijah Jones has been selected as one of the top 300 student scientists by Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nations oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high...
Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell looks at eminent Missourians1Frank Nickell was asked by the Southeast Missourian to identify a few notable citizens of the state since Missouri attained statehood two centuries ago. Four names came immediately to mind for the venerable historian ...
Missouri's Blunt among lawmakers announcing Capitol attack hearings3Missouris senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, has joined Michigans Gary Peters, Ohios Rob Portman and Minnesotas Amy Klobuchar in declaring bipartisan hearings will be held in the aftermath of the Wednesday attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C.,...
Local churches kick off new year with fast, prayers1Some of the most popular new year's resolutions year after year are to exercise more, lose weight, learn something new and find ways to save money. One practice that flies under the radar is fasting, and a few local churches are encouraging their...
Most read 1/9/21Dishonor, disgrace and tragedy: May we never see anything like this again81The mayhem of the riot has united most of the country in horror. This is not America has become a common refrain. Yet it happened, and the nation is at a crossroads. Will the mayhem of this day cause the country including the media and both...
Drive-thru COVID testing event to be held at Arena ParkThe Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and Community Treatment, Inc. are hosting a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event in Cape Girardeau. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Arena Park. Pre-registration is...
Cape P&G leaders outline response to pandemic, support of community6With 1,200 employees and an additional 500 contractors and vendors coming in and out Procter & Gamble's (P&G) Cape Girardeau plant on a weekly basis, leadership quickly devised a plan for worker safety and production continuity when the coronavirus...
SEMO to get nearly $4.1 million in federal money, will continue tunnel workSoutheast Missouri State University is receiving funding in the amount of $4,094,371 to repair and renovate some of the school's 66 underground tunnels which run over 2.2 miles beneath the Cape Girardeau campus. With the money, five tunnels will see...
More COVID -related deaths reported in area14Area health officials reported eight more deaths because of coronavirus-related complications Friday. Perry County health officials reported six more deaths, bringing the county's total to 32. The county recorded 27 new cases, and there are 76...
Saint Francis announces first birth of 2021According to a social media post from Saint Francis Healthcare, Collins Rebecca Wright is the first newborn of 2021 delivered at the Cape Girardeau hospital. The post said, "Brannon and Paden Wright of Jackson ushered in the new year at our Family...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/11/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status...
Local party leaders differ on D.C. chaos23The respective leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties in Cape Girardeau County had similar visceral reactions to the chaos at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. D.C., that saw the deaths of four people Wednesday. U.S. House members and...
Local organization aims to host monthly Narcan giveaways6Local organization Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction and Recovery Services hosted a pop-up Narcan distribution event Tuesday at Capaha Park. Director Kristi Booth, who started Recover Out Loud with recovered drug users to give back to the community,...
Dream Factory of SEMO sends terminally-ill Altenburg girl to Disney WorldA terminally-ill child named Calleigh had her dream of going to Disney World granted by the Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri last week. Dream Factory an all-volunteer-driven wish-granting organization held a sendoff event Jan. 1 at...
Bishops with Missouri dioceses respond to U.S. Capitol violence, chaos16Bishops of three denominations with congregations in the Show Me State have released statements condemning the Wednesday violence on Capitol Hill. Because of the length of the statements, portions are excerpted below. n Roman Catholic Diocese of...
Appeals court upholds personal injury verdict for Cape couple6The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, located in Springfield, has affirmed the trial court in a 12-page ruling released Dec. 29 upholding a $427,500 personal injury award to a local woman seriously injured in 2013 after falling down the...
Cape County adds six to coronavirus death toll2The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. Cape Girardeau County has experienced 125 total deaths because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. County health officials reported 74 new...
Cape Fire Department names 2020 Employee of YearDriver/operator Chris Miller was named the Cape Girardeau Fire Departments 2020 Employee of the Year on Thursday. Miller began working with the department in the fall of 2017, and is known for his hard-working, positive personality, according to...
Cape city utility bill delay being investigated5There has been a delay in the arrival of the most recent water/sewer/trash combined bill to at least some of the citys approximately 17,000 water customers, Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said this week. Were aware of the problem and...
Cape County commissioners approve funding to domestic violence shelter2Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved disbursement of more than $16,000 to the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. The Safe House for Women will receive $16,513.22 from funds collected by the courts that go to local domestic...
Investigators looking for D.C. riot instigators4The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun a nationwide search for anyone who helped instigate or actively participated in Wednesdays riots in the nations capitol. The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who...
Protest rally canceled because of safety concernsThe Missouri Grassroots Organizer Coalition canceled a "#ResignHawley" rally and demonstration over safety concerns that had been planned for Thursday. The group had been planning to gather at Capaha Park's Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau to...
Local News 1/7/21The Latest: Schumer urges Cabinet to oust Trump16WASHINGTON (AP) The Latest on Congress confirmation of Joe Biden as winner of the presidential election (all times local): 11:40 a.m. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trumps Cabinet to remove him from...
Local News 1/7/21Biden win confirmed after mob storms US Capitol31WASHINGTON (AP) Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn Americas presidential...
Most read 1/7/21'Too early' to identify new tenant for Macy's space; 'good momentum' on former Sears building1A day after it was announced the Macys department store at Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall will close this spring, the malls management company said Wednesday it is too early to formulate plans to find a new tenant for the Macys space. We...
Most read 1/6/21Cape Girardeau Macy's to close this spring10Macys in Cape Girardeau, one of the original anchor stores at West Park Mall when it was known as Famous Barr, will close this spring as the national department store chain pursues a multiyear streamlining strategy. After careful consideration,...
Most read 1/6/21Hawley says Virginia home vandalized, family terrorized by antifa group56The Northern Virginia residence of Missouris junior U.S. senator was vandalized Monday night while his wife and youngest child were home, according to Sen. Josh Hawley. Hawley shared on social media late Monday that while he was in Missouri, his...
Most read 1/4/21Business Notebook: County jobless rate steady, but creeping up elsewhere; ice cream franchise returning8The latest county-by-county unemployment numbers from the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations shows Cape County's jobless rate held steady in November. However, in most other Southeast Missouri counties, the percentage of jobless...
Most read 1/4/21March for Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Cape Girardeau35With the Electoral College prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, some citizens and members of Congress continue to protest the results. The March for Trump Bus Tour made a stop Saturday in Cape Girardeau.