Jefferson Elementary has a new principal in Tracy Haggerty

Editorial

Jefferson Elementary has a new principal, but she's a familiar face with Cape public schools.

Tracy Haggerty, previously an assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, is taking over at the helm of the elementary school.

Haggerty follows Kara Jokerst, who recently submitted her resignation to pursue other opportunities outside the state. Jokerst had only been in the top spot of the school for one semester, having replaced the very popular Leigh Ragsdale, who moved to the Jefferson City area just before the start of the fall semester.

Haggerty, 45, has been with the Cape Girardeau School District for 21 years. Some may recall her as an organizer for the Jaycee's Toybox cause and, more recently, Christmas for the Elderly -- both programs the Southeast Missourian supports.

We think highly of Haggerty and wish her well in this new role. And we wish Jokerst well in her future pursuits.

Education has had its share of challenges since the pandemic began -- from suspended classes and virtual learning to the in-person/virtual hybrid the district is currently operating based on student choice. But regardless of how instruction is delivered, it's important to have strong leadership. We think Haggerty has the potential to do great things for Jefferson Elementary.