Prayer 1-7-21

'Too early' to identify new tenant for Macy's space; 'good momentum' on former Sears buildingA day after it was announced the Macys department store at Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall will close this spring, the malls management company said Wednesday it is too early to formulate plans to find a new tenant for the Macys space. We...
Board head bullish on trees in Cape Girardeau, county1Jennifer Behnken, the chairwoman of the City of Cape Girardeau's eight-member Tree Board, put her message succinctly to members of the City Council this week. "Trees are not just aesthetically pretty," said Behnken, whose day job for the last five...
Family Video closing remaining stores, including Cape locationAfter closing half its 500 stores in 2020, Family Video announced this week it is shutting down the rest of its video rental stores, including its location in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau store, 1330 Broadway, will close in about four to six...
SoutheastHEALTH welcomes first baby of 20211Lucas Joseph Martin was the first baby of the new year born at SoutheastHEALTH at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. He was welcomed by parents Cherish Roberts and Dustin Martin of Scott City and the SoutheastHEALTH OB team, according to a news release from...
Lutheran Home scheduled for second round of COVID-19 vaccineMany of Cape Girardeau's Lutheran Home employees and residents are scheduled to receive a second round of COVID-19 vaccines today. Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development, said Park Pharmacy and Walgreens will be administering...
Two more Scott County residents die from coronavirus-related complicationsArea health officials reported 212 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and two additional deaths. The Scott County Health Department reported two more deaths because of complications from COVID-19, increasing the county's total to 68. According the...
No one injured in tractor-trailer wreck at Nash RoadNo injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned on the Interstate 55 northbound entrance ramp on Nash Road in Scott City. According to Scott City Fire Department Capt. Kevin Drury, the driver of the vehicle was making a right turn from...
Suspect involved in erratic incident identified, chargedA suspect arrested in an incident involving two children and a gun Tuesday at The District apartments in Cape Girardeau has been identified. According to Lt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 25-year-old Arlandre T. Newsom of Cape...
Cape, Jackson crews respond to Whitener Street apartment fireCape Girardeau firefighters responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning. At 8:04 a.m. firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Whitener Street where they discovered an apartment on fire. According to interim fire chief Randy Morris,...
Stabbing suspect arrested Tuesday in JacksonA Benton, Missouri man was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a stabbing Tuesday in Jackson. David M. Bollinger, 33, was arrested by Jackson police on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/7/21 meeting9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 4 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of...
A subdued Carnival season is starting in New OrleansNEW ORLEANS -- A subdued Carnival season began Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the crowd-heavy balls and street parades that draw thousands of people to the city every year. The Mardi Gras season always starts Jan. 6 and ends...
Chewy sends pet paintings to keep customers from strayingNEW YORK -- Danielle Schwartz didn't ask for an oil painting of her cat. But she loves the portrait of Stinky hanging in her upstate New York home, a surprise gift from an unlikely place: an online pet store. It's one of the more than 1,000 free...
Chateau Girardeau residents, staff receive first COVID-19 vaccinations4The first round of the two-shot Moderna vaccine regimen was administered Tuesday to long-term care residents of Chateau Girardeau, a continuing care retirement community at 3120 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Stephanie Holland, Chateaus media...
Harry Blackwell remembered as giving pioneer of communityPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Community and business leaders chronicle Harry Lee Blackwell's legacy to the Poplar Bluff community and the Southeast Missouri region as one of giving and creating a positive impact. Blackwell, 78, of Naylor, Missouri, died...
Cape Girardeau Macy's to close this spring8Macys in Cape Girardeau, one of the original anchor stores at West Park Mall when it was known as Famous Barr, will close this spring as the national department store chain pursues a multiyear streamlining strategy. After careful consideration,...
Virtual learning numbers drop in Cape, Jackson public schools2The two largest school systems in Cape Girardeau County will continue to educate students virtually in the new year, but fewer families are availing themselves of the stay-at-home option. In the 5,620-student Jackson School District, classes resume...
Hawley says Virginia home vandalized, family terrorized by antifa group58The Northern Virginia residence of Missouris junior U.S. senator was vandalized Monday night while his wife and youngest child were home, according to Sen. Josh Hawley. Hawley shared on social media late Monday that while he was in Missouri, his...
Cape Girardeau County surpasses 8,000 total coronavirus cases2Cape Girardeau County surpassed 8,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and area health officials reported seven more deaths in the region. Cape Girardeau County now has 8,007 total cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 77 from Monday, and the...
Investigation underway for missing Scott City manBENTON, Mo. -- The investigation of a motor-vehicle crash involving a missing Scott City man is underway in Scott County. According to detective Eric Dunn, public information officer for the Scott County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 23, a motor-vehicle...
Cape man arrested for allegedly sending sexual text messages to childA Cape Girardeau man was arrested last week for allegedly sending sexually-charged text messages to a minor. George A. Henry, 33, was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers Dec. 29 and is charged with enticement or attempted...
Couple arrested following erratic incident in Cape apartmentCape Girardeau police officers arrested two suspects Tuesday evening in response to a couple allegedly acting erratically involving two young children. According to police department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann, at 5:21 p.m. officers...
Missouri lawmakers return to work amid coronavirus pandemic1COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday will begin what's guaranteed to be an unusual legislative session as the state continues its battle with the coronavirus pandemic. Precautions will be in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19...
Local News 1/5/2111 more coronavirus-related deaths reported6Area health officials counted 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday since last reported, bringing the total amount in the region to 309. Five of the 11 deaths occurred in Cape Girardeau County, and three died in Perry County. Bollinger...
Most read 1/4/21Business Notebook: County jobless rate steady, but creeping up elsewhere; ice cream franchise returning8The latest county-by-county unemployment numbers from the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations shows Cape County's jobless rate held steady in November. However, in most other Southeast Missouri counties, the percentage of jobless...
Most read 1/4/21March for Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Cape Girardeau37With the Electoral College prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, some citizens and members of Congress continue to protest the results. The March for Trump Bus Tour made a stop Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Photo Gallery 1/3/21Trump Bus Tour stops in Cape GirardeauThe March for Trump Bus Tour, which aims to demand transparency and protect election integrity, stopped in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Jan. 2. The Trump bus pulled into the parking lot next to the Walmart Supercenter on William street containing...
Most read 1/2/21Smith will object to electoral vote certification55Southeast Missouris congressman plans to be among those objecting to Wednesdays certification of the electoral votes from Novembers presidential election. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents the sprawling 8th District, said he and Missouris junior...
Most read 1/2/21Eviction moratorium extended: not forgiveness, says Cape companyDavid Soto of Cape Girardeau-based Soto Property Solutions, a property management company located at 735 Broadway, said Congress's just-approved stimulus package grants a delay, not forgiveness, in paying rent. The $900 billion stimulus, signed by...
Hawley says he will object to electoral votes during certification process44Missouris junior U.S. senator announced Wednesday he will object during the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College vote in this years presidential election. I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6 without raising...
Jackson schools merit elite 2021 ranking in Show Me State15The largest K-12 system in Southeast Missouri is rated the 23rd best out of a total of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade, according to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm. "It's an honor and a testament to our...
Highway Patrol: No violations in Cape jailhouse shooting6The Missouri State Highway Patrol concluded the Cape Girardeau Police Department committed no legal violations in an in-custody shooting suicide that occurred in a holding cell at the departments jail. According to the patrols investigation...