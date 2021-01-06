Election results should stand

-
Editorial (1/6/21)Cape Central wins 76th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentCape Girardeau Central High was the No. 1 seed coming into the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The expectations were high. But entering Day 1 of the tournament, the Tigers were 0-3 to begin their season. That would soon change. Central...
Editorial (1/4/21)New monitors allow paramedics to work fasterTime is of utmost importance when tending to heart attack or stroke patients. Cape County Private Ambulance Service paramedic Fred Gross said, "The more time you waste, the more muscle is going to be unrepairable." In an effort to minimize the...
Swan reflects on her eight years in the General AssemblyOn Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers will be sworn in for the new legislative session. It will be the first time in eight years Kathy Swan will not take the oath of office in Jefferson City. The Cape Girardeau Republican was term-limited in 2020 after...
Editorial (1/2/21)Food pantries feeding more people due to pandemicThe economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have led more people to the services of local food banks. These entities are seeking support as they continue to help those in need. Lisa Church of the SEMO Food Bank told the Southeast Missourian that...
Lessons Georgia voters can learn from CaliforniaOne of the many beauties of freedom is there is always surprise. Georgia voters might consider what is happening in California as the nation's blue-state poster child turns purple. Why? When the left seizes power, they don't know when to stop. But...
What will historians make of our annus horribilis?The year 2020 is now commonly dubbed the annus horribilis -- "the horrible year." The last 10 months certainly have been awful. But then so was 1968, when both Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated. The Tet Offensive escalated...
Column (12/31/20)Guest column : Youth sports still need COVID-19 precautionsIn an effort to protect the children and families in our community, we felt it imperative to convey the American Academy of Pediactrics' recommendations for sports participation during this pandemic. We acknowledge that continued participation in...
Editorial (12/28/20)High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competitionAs part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's 17th annual Bridge Building Competition, Southeast Missouri high school students were challenged to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and...
Editorial (12/26/20)76th Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off todayThe 2020 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament will go on, albeit with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games will be played today and continuing on Dec. 28, 29 and 30 -- with one game played between Meadow Heights and Kelly, 3...
Editorial (12/25/20)Editorial: The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
Editorial (12/18/20)Hopeful and thankful for COVID-19 vaccinesOur nation's history contains many examples of overcoming challenges through hard work, sacrifice and unity. In the 20th century alone, we helped defeat the Axis powers in World War II, we put a man on the moon, and we beat polio. As we stand...
Editorial (12/16/20)Editorial: Finding hope in the midst of pandemic, holiday stressWhile Christmastime is a joyous time for many, for some the holidays and the gray days of winter bring a measure of stress -- even depression. The pandemic challenges certainly do not help, whether it be the worry of personal health or the lack of...
Election results should stand
The clear results of the 2020 election must not be overturned. The Republican Party is on trial this week. Do they believe in our democratic republic? Do they truly believe in elections, or only in elections their side wins? Are they truly opposed to tampering with elections, or is it okay when their president does it?
We are facing an all-out assault on the right to vote. Do we the people choose our president or does Congress? Josh Hawley knows full well that the election was free and fair, at least until (President Donald) Trump threatened (Georgia Secretary of State Brad) Raffensperger to "find" 11,000 votes, to "admit" a mistake Raffensperger did not make. If he truly supported election integrity, he would immediately start impeachment proceedings against Trump.
Hawley may say that Missourians want Trump to remain in office by any means necessary. I know many of them do. But his job is to LEAD, to explain, to educate his constituents on their precious right to vote. Nothing could be more antithetical to the Constitution than overturning the will of 81 million people and 26 states. Hawley calls himself conservative. If he does this, he is a traitor to conservatism. Moreover, he is a traitor to the United States of America.
CHERYL HANSCHEN, Jackson