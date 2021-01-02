Food pantries feeding more people due to pandemic

Editorial

The economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have led more people to the services of local food banks. These entities are seeking support as they continue to help those in need.

Lisa Church of the SEMO Food Bank told the Southeast Missourian that at the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people needing food assistance doubled and in some communities tripled. These days, they're serving about 40% more people than pre-pandemic times.

The Red Star Food Pantry went from one major food distribution event per month before the pandemic to now providing two distributions per week.

We know there are many other organizations providing food to the hungry. To each organization and the volunteers who serve, thank you.

It was recently announced that more than $24,000 in federal funding has been designated for nonprofits in Cape Girardeau County. The funds, which can be applied for by nonprofit or government organizations until Jan. 13, are designated to assist with emergency food and shelter programs.

Although assistance is coming, it's vital we continue to help people through this challenging time. Our local food pantries do important work in this area. We hope you'll consider supporting these organizations with your time and resources.