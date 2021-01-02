Prayer 1-3-21

More to explore
-
2020 top stories: What else but coronavirus?With reporting by Brooke Holford Time to reach back into the memory bank to identify top stories for the past year. This year, this isn't a difficult exercise. COVID-19. Early. Often. Everywhere. From the day we first heard of it until today, this...
-
Cape Co. group sworn in for terms in various officesSeven elected Cape Girardeau County officials were sworn in during Thursday's county commission meeting. County commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper, Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Treasurer Roger Hudson and...
-
Community COVID-19 testing events will continue throughoutout Missouri for next two weeksFree COVID-19 testing events will be held throughout the state of Missouri over the next two weeks. The Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical have partnered with the state to continue hosting free coronavirus testing, as testing is an...
-
Smith will object to electoral vote certification25Southeast Missouris congressman plans to be among those objecting to Wednesdays certification of the electoral votes from Novembers presidential election. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents the sprawling 8th District, said he and Missouris junior...
-
Eviction moratorium extended: not forgiveness, says Cape companyDavid Soto of Cape Girardeau-based Soto Property Solutions, a property management company located at 735 Broadway, said Congress's just-approved stimulus package grants a delay, not forgiveness, in paying rent. The $900 billion stimulus, signed by...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/4/21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n National Hero Day Proclamation n Update from the Tree Board Communications/reports n City...
-
2020 top stories: Robinson, Sikeston reach financial settlementDavid Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri, reached a financial settlement for Robinsons wrongful incarceration, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass back in May. The City of Sikestons insurance...
-
-
2020 top stories: Historic electionsHistoric is an appropriate word for elections in 2020, and local voting lived up to the billing. Cape Girardeau County voters elected the countys first female sheriff to a full term, as Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson won a convincing victory. The...
-
2020 top stories: Video captures man assaulting youth6The best way to ensure an incident attracts attention is to have video. That was clear after video emerged in July of a man attacking a 12-year-old while the boy was dancing near a street musician in downtown Cape Girardeau. Video showed the youth...
-
2020 top stories: Islamic Center arson finds familiar faceA Cape Girardeau man set fire to The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard back in April. The fire took place the day after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began. Then-Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis...
-
-
-
Hawley says he will object to electoral votes during certification process43Missouris junior U.S. senator announced Wednesday he will object during the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College vote in this years presidential election. I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6 without raising...
-
Virus vaccinations continue for region's health care workersAs vaccine doses for COVID-19 become available, one of the regions distributors is targeting additional types of health care workers. SoutheastHEALTH is one of the states vaccine distributors, and since deploying the first vaccine doses earlier...
-
Jackson schools merit elite 2021 ranking in Show Me State14The largest K-12 system in Southeast Missouri is rated the 23rd best out of a total of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade, according to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm. "It's an honor and a testament to our...
-
Highway Patrol: No violations in Cape jailhouse shooting6The Missouri State Highway Patrol concluded the Cape Girardeau Police Department committed no legal violations in an in-custody shooting suicide that occurred in a holding cell at the departments jail. According to the patrols investigation...
-
Notre Dame reminding donors of special year-end tax deductionAs 2020 comes rapidly to a conclusion, there is one additional gift of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that may have escaped the attention of people with charitable intent. Alex Jackson, development director of Notre...
-
Good Hope stormwater work starts next weekPortions of Good Hope Street between Kingshighway and Spring Street will be closed starting next week as work proceeds on the Good Hope Street stormwater improvements project. Nip Kelley Equipment Co. plans to close Good Hope between Kingshighway...
-
Road closures planned in Jackson starting MondayRoad closures along Old Cape Road and South Georgia Street in Jackson will begin Monday, weather permitting. The closures are necessary for the installation of upgraded water distribution mains and new service line connections as part of the fifth...
-
Four water systems in area receive CDC award for water fluoridationFour Southeast Missouri community water systems were among 19 receiving an award Wednesday for maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in their drinking water throughout 2019. Jackson, Perryville, Scott City and Bernie water systems were...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/31/20 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Dec. 28 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
-
Local News 12/30/20Remembering notable Southeast Missouri residents lost in 20206In a year where many faced difficulties surrounding COVID-19, loss of employment and changes to daily routines, among other things, the Southeast Missouri region also lost many prominent figures in 2020. Following is a list of 10 of the most...
-
Most read 12/30/20Haggerty hired as Jefferson Elementary principal9For the third time since August, Jefferson Elementary School has a different principal. The Cape Girardeau School Board on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting to name Tracy Haggerty, a longtime educator in the district, to succeed interim principal...
-
Most read 12/29/20Former Sikeston man charged in bowling alley shooting in Illinois2A former Sikeston, Missouri, resident and U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday. An...
-
Most read 12/29/20Local leaders weigh in on National Hero Day5As this unforgettable COVID year moves rapidly to a close, we note an appeal made by Cape Girardeaus mayor in the final 2020 meeting of the City Council. Mayor Bob Fox invited elected lawmakers, city staff and all Cape Girardeau citizens watching...
-
-
Most read 12/26/20Cape will collect extra trash this weekThe Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is giving residents a Christmas gift in the form of additional trash collection over the next two weeks. Between now and Jan. 8, the department will collect "a few extra bags" of trash left near trash...
-
Most read 12/26/20Wyatt man arrested in Jackson on drug trafficking chargesA Wyatt, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night in Jackson for possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Charles L. Dowell, 34, was booked at 10:18 p.m. Dec. 23 on charges of second-degree drug trafficking after Jackson Police...
-