Tevi Troy's 'fight house' holds valuable lessons
President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are quite different from each other. It is obvious in their personalities and in their policy positions. So, we can reasonably assume that their White House management styles will also be radically different. One thing is for sure: No matter how the new administration is managed, there will be some internal conflict.
That's one of the many lessons I learned from Tevi Troy's 2020 book, "Fight House: Rivalries in the White House from Truman to Trump." The book was named one of the best political books of 2020 by The Wall Street Journal. Troy is a historian who has written many books about the presidency. This one is particularly entertaining, though, at times, disheartening. While many of us have shaken our heads in disapproval and dismay at the open chaos and infighting in Trump's White House, Troy reveals some of the other epic battles in the modern White House.
The reasons behind the fights are numerous. Some were the product of Cabinet members butting heads with White House staff. There were, for instance, the intense conflicts that occurred during the Kennedy presidency between then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson and the president's brother-slash-attorney general, Robert "Bobby" Kennedy. The two men hated each other and would sometimes end up not speaking. There were other noteworthy conflicts in the Kennedy White House.
Some administration fights have a lot to do with a president's temperament and tolerance for disagreement. Trump is renowned for enjoying the chaos. So, unsurprisingly, his staff and appointees have had little incentive to refrain from backstabbing their enemies, tattling and other shenanigans.
The Truman White House, as Troy explains, was a whole different story. He cites historian Alonzo Hamby's observation that while President Harry Truman's staff "was no freer than any other from ordinary tendencies toward turf battles, personality conflicts, and backbiting, such episodes were minimal." Unlike Trump, Truman loathed conflict. Instead, he valued close contact and oral briefings from anyone in his staff, which was guaranteed to scratch the ego of the traditionally higher-ranking individuals, such as Cabinet secretaries. But so it was.
Yet forbidding conflicts is no guarantee for peace. Troy's chapter on the Obama White House is called "Conflict in the Era of 'No Drama Obama.'" He writes, "There was no Baker versus Meese, no Kissinger versus Rogers, no Brzezinski versus Vance, let alone anything even close to LBJ versus RFK." President Barack Obama was committed to his White House being different, and that required setting some strict rules for those working in his White House. They include the imperative to be nice, a strict no-leak policy and extreme loyalty to one another. Yet, internal tensions still existed. And to my great surprise, many of the Obama dramas were about gender -- for example, female senior officials feeling dissed by their male counterparts. It created such drama that the senior female staffers even came up with a gender-specific name for themselves, "the Vagiants."
And then there was the Clinton White House, which seems to have been dysfunctional in every possible way. Staff fought with political appointees, and these appointees fought among themselves because of profound ideological divides. The whole thing was made worse by "a principal willing to tolerate disagreement, as well as a messy internal process." Interestingly, these internal tensions clearly quieted down during the second term, when Republicans impeached the president -- showing that external opposition can serve as a unifying factor.
As important as a president's policy positions and national leadership are, the presidency is about more than that. It's also about leading a team of ambitious, competitive, high-achieving personalities -- plenty of whom think they should be the one sitting in the Oval Office. It's the ultimate CEO job.
So, as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to make his home in the White House, I wish him -- and his staff -- good luck and recommend that they promptly read "Fight House" and learn its lessons. It will not be a waste of time.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
- Continuing education during COVID-19 (12/21/20)
- Trump's experiment with protectionist trade policies (12/11/20)
- Speaking up for voiceless victims of COVID-19 pandemic (12/4/20)
- Giving thanks, maintaining perspective in a pandemic (11/27/20)
- Election day post-mortem: Voters eschew extremism (11/20/20)
- Biden's search for bipartisanship (and bloated budgets) (11/18/20)
- Would both Trump and Biden bring more of the same? (11/6/20)
Comments
-
Swan reflects on her eight years in the General AssemblyOn Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers will be sworn in for the new legislative session. It will be the first time in eight years Kathy Swan will not take the oath of office in Jefferson City. The Cape Girardeau Republican was term-limited in 2020 after...
-
Editorial (1/2/21)Food pantries feeding more people due to pandemicThe economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have led more people to the services of local food banks. These entities are seeking support as they continue to help those in need. Lisa Church of the SEMO Food Bank told the Southeast Missourian that...
-
-
Lessons Georgia voters can learn from CaliforniaOne of the many beauties of freedom is there is always surprise. Georgia voters might consider what is happening in California as the nation's blue-state poster child turns purple. Why? When the left seizes power, they don't know when to stop. But...
-
What will historians make of our annus horribilis?The year 2020 is now commonly dubbed the annus horribilis -- "the horrible year." The last 10 months certainly have been awful. But then so was 1968, when both Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated. The Tet Offensive escalated...
-
-
Column (12/31/20)Guest column : Youth sports still need COVID-19 precautionsIn an effort to protect the children and families in our community, we felt it imperative to convey the American Academy of Pediactrics' recommendations for sports participation during this pandemic. We acknowledge that continued participation in...
-
Column (12/31/20)Christian examples and warnings"In times of trouble, it's always the most vulnerable who suffer the worst," Archbishop Bashar Warda, Chaldean Catholic archbishop of Erbil, Iraq, said just before Thanksgiving, at a mostly virtual global conference focusing on persecuted Christians...
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (12/28/20)High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competitionAs part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's 17th annual Bridge Building Competition, Southeast Missouri high school students were challenged to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and...
-
Column (12/26/20)There's something special about middle AmericaThe following column originally appeared in B Magazine, a regional publication covering business in Southeast Missouri. Stories from the magazine will publish on semissourian.com in the coming days. If you don't already receive B Magazine, you can...
-
-
Editorial (12/26/20)76th Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off todayThe 2020 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament will go on, albeit with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games will be played today and continuing on Dec. 28, 29 and 30 -- with one game played between Meadow Heights and Kelly, 3...
-
Editorial (12/25/20)Editorial: The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
-
-
Editorial (12/18/20)Hopeful and thankful for COVID-19 vaccinesOur nation's history contains many examples of overcoming challenges through hard work, sacrifice and unity. In the 20th century alone, we helped defeat the Axis powers in World War II, we put a man on the moon, and we beat polio. As we stand...
-
-
Editorial (12/16/20)Editorial: Finding hope in the midst of pandemic, holiday stressWhile Christmastime is a joyous time for many, for some the holidays and the gray days of winter bring a measure of stress -- even depression. The pandemic challenges certainly do not help, whether it be the worry of personal health or the lack of...
-
-
Editorial (12/14/20)Area Christmas light displays bring cheerAs we search for safe things to do with our families during the holiday season in the midst of a pandemic, nothing lifts Christmas spirits of both young and the young at heart like gazing at twinkling Christmas lights. Take time to visit the...
-
Editorial (12/11/20)Editorial: City of champions: Jackson soccer, football teams win state titlesComing off the Jackson boys soccer team's state title in recent weeks, the Indians football team brought home their own hardware last weekend. It's been a season for the books in Jackson -- or as some may call it, Titletown. The soccer team defeated...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.