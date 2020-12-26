76th Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off today

Editorial

The 2020 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament will go on, albeit with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games will be played today and continuing on Dec. 28, 29 and 30 -- with one game played between Meadow Heights and Kelly, 3 p.m. Sunday at Kelly High School.

Due to COVID protocols, the 16-team boys' high school basketball tournament will get underway an hour earlier than previous years to accommodate more time in between sessions to clean and disinfect the arena and give teams time to depart the arena following their game.

Face coverings are required upon entering the Show Me Center and will be strictly enforced throughout the tournament, even when seated watching games. If you do not have a face covering, masks will be provided.

A change from years prior, passes to schools will not be issued. Tickets must be purchased online at ShowMeCenter.biz and cannot be purchased in person at the Show Me Center. Tickets will be reserved as mobile tickets for contactless entry.

Tickets will only be sold in groups of two or four (pods) and fans must purchase the tickets for the entire pod. Also, fans must purchase tickets for each session that they plan to attend.

The games played on Dec. 29 and 30 will be livestreamed on semoball.com and on the semoball Facebook page for those wishing to watch the tournament but cannot attend or wish to watch from the comfort of home. The webcast and tournament coverage is sponsored by Montgomery Bank, Hudson Chiropractic, and Auto Tire & Parts.

Finally, don't forget to cast your vote for the Southeast Missourian Fan-Voted MVP award on semoball.com/mvpvote with one vote per hour from Dec. 29 through halftime of the championship game on Dec. 30.

Many things took a back seat in 2020 due to COVID-19. We're glad this annual Southeast Missouri tradition can provide a bit of normalcy. Here's to a safe and fun few days of basketball at the Show Me Center.