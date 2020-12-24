Jackson girl missing

Haley Biester, 15, has been reported missing from Jackson.

She was last seen in Jackson at or about 4 a.m. Thursday morning. She is believed to be in the Jackson/Cape Girardeau area, according to Jackson Police Department

She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a maroon Champion hoodie. She has straight brown hair, approximately shoulder length.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Jackson Police Department at (573) 243-3151 or any local law enforcement agency.