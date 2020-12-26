Humane Society seeks donations for matching gift challenge

How can you help turn $250,000 into $500,000 for the good of thousands of pets in Southeast Missouri?

Its achievable through a matching gift challenge, made possible by William and Susan Bailey, in memory of Susans brother, Chuck, who was passionate about animals. This generous gift of $250,000 is directed toward completion of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouris new building construction.

Now through January 31, the challenge matches donor dollars one for one until the goal of $250,000 is reached, generating a combined donation of $500,000 to the Humane Societys building fund.

But the Humane Society needs donations to help reach the finish line. Since the start of the challenge Nov. 1, over $100,000 has been raised. The Humane Society needs $150,000 more in donations by Jan. 31, 2021 to reach its goal, which would result in a total donation of $500,000. All dollar amounts help and count toward the challenge.

Matching gift donations can be made in many forms: cash donation, pledge commitment, business/corporation giving, through trust and estates and gifts of land and stock. Donations are tax-deductible.

In addition, the Humane Society offers memorialized donations, including Leaves of Love, Pave the Way and named giving opportunities.

Through the Leaves of Love program, a large giving tree will be displayed on a wall in the lobby of the new facility. Donations of $1,000 will receive a bronze leaf and donations of $2,000 will receive a gold leaf. For more information, visit Leaves of Love Program.

The new adoption center features several areas that are available to honor your family, business, or organization, and each space will have a special plaque with the donor name displayed. Naming opportunities are a lasting way to show dedication to the animals and be recognized for your contribution.

The Pave the Way program honors a person or pet with a personalized brick. Find out more at Pave the Way Program.

For 40 years, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has sheltered unwanted pets. More than 2,500 homeless pets make their way to the shelter every year. The caring shelter staff feeds the dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and other adoptable pets and provides kennel enrichment activities to the cats and dogs to keep them mentally healthy while they wait for their new homes. The shelters adoption counselors place as many in forever homes and foster homes as they can, but the sad reality is many of the pets have to remain in the Humane Societys care for an extended period of time. While the pets are there, the staff members want to provide pets with a space that feels safe, secure and comfortable.

Donations from the matching gift challenge will go toward the much-needed new facility. A new pet center has become a necessity for the Humane Society. In the current building:

* Floors are cracked and continuously wet.

* Metal surfaces are rusted and impossible to clean.

* Lack proper space for cats and dogs and cages are always full.

* No proper ventilation throughout the building, making it impossible to control disease and regulate temperature.

* Current environment is unpleasant for adoptees and staff  no space to get to know new family members.

The Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit organization, receiving no federal or state support or any funding from national humane organizations. Our animals are dependent upon your generosity.

With the support of our wonderful pet adopters and donors, we have been a no-kill shelter for most of 2020, but our goal is to continue to be a no-kill shelter. A new facility is essential for making that happen, but we need your support to make this a reality, said Cindy Lange, community outreach and development coordinator for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

We have come so far toward our capital campaign fundraising goal thanks to the generous support of this community, said Lange. The building construction has started and we dont want to stop the momentum. We desperately need this facility to better serve pets in Southeast Missouri.

You can make a difference in the lives of homeless and neglected animals in Southeast Missouri. To donate, visit www.semopets.org, call 573-708-8633 or visit the SEMO Humane Socieity Facebook page.