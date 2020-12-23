Midwest Sterilization Helps Feed Families Facing Hunger

More to explore
Local News 12/26/20Voice for Cheryl: Family continues to search for answers of missing loved oneBENTON, Mo. -- For holidays and birthday candle wishes, Diane Scherer-Morris said the hope every year since her older sister, Cheryl Anne Scherer, went missing was for Cheryl to come home safe and sound if it was God's will. "Every special intention...
True Love would have dropped $52K on the 'Twelve Days' gifts this year2Giving and receiving gifts is a traditional part of the Christmas season. Three wise men brought gifts to the Baby Jesus, and today's Christmas trees overlook mountains of presents. Among the most famous Christmas gifts are those enumerated in "The...
Smith calls for special counsel to investigate allegations of election fraud23Southeast Missouri's congressman has called for a special counsel to investigate alleged election fraud in a number of states, but Missouri's two U.S. senators have not addressed the issue. In a letter to President Donald Trump -- copied to Attorney...
Scott County crash injures two womenA Monday afternoon crash injured two Scott County women. The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 62 one mile east of Miner when a 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Virginia Toombs, 23, of Miner collided with a 2019 Kia Optima driven by Shawnee...
Crash injures Sikeston, Kennett womenA Sunday vehicle crash in Scott County seriously injured a Sikeston, Missouri, woman and also injured a Kennett, Missouri, woman. Mary Greene, 78, was northbound on Route BB near its intersection with Highway 114 shortly after 10 a.m. when a 2011...
One dead in Tuesday shooting in Poplar Bluff1POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Poplar Bluff. According to Poplar Bluff Police chief Danny Whiteley, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, "at approximately 2:52 a.m., the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a residence...
Three more catalytic converter thefts occur over the weekend2Three more locations in Cape Girardeau have been targeted in a recent string of catalytic converter thefts. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Joey Hann, VIP Industries, Habitat for Humanity and Shawnee...
COVID curtails Christmas Eve singing at Cape church7At St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, there will be no congregational singing for the 7 p.m. candlelight service. Since September, the church at 1900 Cape LaCroix Road has been holding both virtual and in-person services because...
Saint Francis ramps up coronavirus vaccine programAfter giving its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine last week, Saint Francis Healthcare System has ramped up its program, innoculating hundreds of its staff each day. According to a release issued by Saint Francis, the organization has partnered with...
Smith selected as new Jackson superintendent20The Jackson R-2 Board of Education has unanimously selected Scott A. Smith as the district's next superintendent, succeeding John Link who announced his retirement in October. Smith's appointment was announced to the district's faculty and staff...
Jackson aldermen consider financial contributions to new community college3Former Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center director Rich Payne pleaded his case to the Jackson Board of Aldermen during its study session Monday night, requesting help funding a new two-year technical community college in the Cape Girardeau...
Effort brings Christmas joy to area's foster childrenThere are more than 4,300 children in foster care throughout Southeast Missouri, and Mary Haldeman has made it her life's mission to help as many of them as possible. Haldeman is the program director for the Southeast Missouri office of FosterAdopt...
Column: I love little kids and dogsIve always loved little kids, and Ive always loved dogs, and theyve almost always loved me back! Its just those damned adults that I have problems with. Maybe I can explain why that is. Lets start with the little kids. Theyre almost always...
Operation Christmas Child packs 17,244 shoeboxes for needy childrenOperation Christmas Child, a project of international relief organization Samaritan's Purse, provides shoeboxes stuffed with various gifts to children in need around the world. This year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic presenting many difficulties,...
Most read 12/22/20In Memoriam: Larry Payne and others who made a difference2It's been a hard, strange year, and this weekend we lost another stalwart in Cape Girardeau. Larry Payne -- who was a fixture on road and transportation boards, along with being a benefactor to area sports teams and a longtime supporter of Christmas...
Cape mayor bullish on vaccine, out-of-state police applicants OK'd2Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox is urging city residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it becomes available. Fox spoke Monday during a Zoom session of city council, made virtual for the second straight meeting due to the pandemic. "Please...
Affordable housing proposal for Cape OK'd by state agencyA plan to buy and rehabilitate Lindenwood Apartments, 1105 Linden Street in Cape Girardeau, has won tax credit approval from the Missouri Housing Development Corporation (MHDC). The December 17 approval of $525,000 in federal and $367,500 in state...
Two virus-related deaths reported in region5Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday. Stoddard and Bollinger counties in Missouri each reported on death. According to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 23.7%....
Cape Girardeau County commissioners hear insurance renewal optionsCape Girardeau County commissioners plan reviewing information regarding insurance renewal presented at Monday's meeting and vote on what to renew at the Dec. 28 meeting. Executive Vice President of W.E. Walker Lakenan Insurance Doug Mueller...
Photo Gallery 12/22/20Red Star Food Pantry gives toysThe Red Star Food Pantry gave out toys on Tuesday to families in need. According to the Red Star Food Pantry director, Kevin Sexton, they invited all those who had recently visited the pantry to receive toys and have a visit with Santa. Tables of...
Column: Reminiscing on memories from Christmases PastMy Great-Uncle John Rauh moonlighted as Santa Claus in a double-take-inducing Santa suit made in faithful detail by Mrs. Claus, my Great-Aunt Louise. Every Christmas time, Uncle Santa I mean, Uncle John knocked on the doors of all the children...
Now Read This: "Death in the East," by Abir MkherjeeSam Wyndham believes a policeman with an opium habit is like a long-distance runner with his laces tied together. He knows the moment he messes up, he will lose his career. And the risk of this only grows when Sam learns Indias Section H knows...
Annual Christmas Day meal offers relief to those in need4For some, the Christmas season is the most wonderful time of the year, but for others, it can be the most difficult. LendingTrees 2019 Holiday Spending Survey found 61% of Americans were dreading the holidays because of the extra spending and...
Yule Log Cabin Christmas store in Scott County closed because of coronavirus5The pandemic has caused a popular seasonal business to close but its owners vow to be back for Christmas in 2021. The areas surge in coronavirus cases forced Yule Log Cabin, 7634 Route N near Scott City, to shut down just prior to the...
Cape woman jailed after child dies of fentanyl overdose8A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested earlier this month after it was discovered a girl in her care died after ingesting a lethal amount of the drug fentanyl. Stephanie K. Durbin, 35, was taken into custody Dec. 11 by the Cape Girardeau County...
Local News 12/20/20Senior Moments: We'll all be home for ChristmasWith Thanksgiving all wrapped up and the Christmas and holiday season fast approaching, most high school seniors are facing a harsh truth our last normal Christmas at home has already passed. In years past, Christmas was a two-and-a-half week...
Most read 12/19/20Vargas says no 'coverup' of sexual assault claims at Southeast12In his report Friday to the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents, president Carlos Vargas devoted his entire remarks to sexual misconduct allegations on campus highlighted in recent weeks on social media, particularly Facebook. "We...
-
Most read 12/18/20Southeast students say school failing to address sex assault claims15Southeast Missouri State University has come under fire with some students accusing university administration on social media of dismissing and covering up sexual assault cases. Multiple female students at the university have come forward on the...
-
Most read 12/17/20Questions and Answers about COVID vaccine process in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri15Applause has been breaking out around the area as the first COVID-19 vaccine doses are received, opened, prepared and injected. In a modern miracle, the vaccines were developed with historic speed while not cutting any safety corners, say health...
-
Most read 12/16/20Cape man wanted for drug trafficking in custody1A Cape Girardeau man wanted for multiple drug-related felonies was apprehended Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Jordan, 40, was arrested after information about his whereabouts developed on charges of...
-
Most read 12/8/20Former Cape Central teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting student in 20099A former Cape Girardeau Central High School teacher was booked last week on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office. Freeman Fouts, 35, was booked Dec. 1 and faces charges for allegedly sexually...
