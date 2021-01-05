The changing role of todays law firms

The changing role of todays law firms
Its a common stereotype that lawyers arent fond of change, and according to Cape Girardeau lawyer Adam Gohn, theres actually a bit of truth in that generalization.
If youre painting with a broad brush, then yeah, I would say resistance to change is baked into a lawyers profession, Gohn said. The whole idea of the common law is that its guided by the precedent so what the court has done in the past strongly predicts what the courts are going to do in the future and with the way our profession is set up, that change does not happen quickly, so theres definitely some skepticism and resistance.
According to a 2019 article by the American Bar Association (ABA), 2018 was the first time in 10 years that productivity for law firms went up. Productivity was defined by hours billed per lawyer.
Even though 2018 was the strongest year for law firms since the Great Recession, many lawyers sense the profession is undergoing important fundamental changes and are increasingly worried about the future of their firms, as stated in the article. Some of those trends are in growth, leverage, pricing and evolving client demands.
According to the article by the ABA, law firms tend to only make changes when a crisis happens.
Pair these fundamental changes with the coronavirus pandemic, where everything was uncharted territory, and youve got a lawyer's worst nightmare. Gohn said this last year has forced lawyers across the nation to become more flexible and willing to adapt.
Technology is the fastest growing cost category in law firms as of 2019, according to the ABA article, and security issues plaguing the profession are enormous.
Gohn, 37, said when he first started practicing law around 10 years ago, they were just switching over to the electronic filing system, and technology is profoundly different now than it was back then.
Now, pretty much in any court in Missouri, you can file all the documents to the court electronically, Gohn said. So, just the rate in which the Internet and electronics has entered the profession is pretty recent.
Gohn said since then, online resources such as LegalZoom and Casenet have become available. Deemed as controversial by many lawyers at first, Gohn said these products have proved to be beneficial for both lawyers and the general public.
A lot of people that are in rural areas, like if you live really west of here in rural Missouri, its really hard to find access to a lawyer, so I think those things are great because they might bring access to legal services or information that people might not otherwise get, Gohn said.
These techniques have also been beneficial while navigating the coronavirus pandemic, Gohn said, with having the ability to do video hearings and depositions.
Technology can be a double-edged sword, however, because of the security risks with information lawyers deal with in their profession. So lawyers have to be extremely careful.
In fact, Gohn said there are some lawyers who downright refuse to utilize the Internet.
When [technology] kind of came to the legal industry, there were a lot of older lawyers who didnt take to it, so theres literally a generation of lawyers that dont even type their own emails and things like that, Gohn said. So, how its utilized even within the profession really varies.
One of the many challenges for lawyers brought on by COVID-19 was the constant closure and reopening of courts across the state. Navigating client intake and getting those cases to court, Gohn said, has been the biggest challenge.
We just had to learn to be flexible, like you cant get upset when the courts get shut down again, you just have to adapt, Gohn said. Thats not something, historically, lawyers are particularly good at, but were doing it.
Comments
-
-
Cape firefighters rescue two residents in burning apartment2Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped in an apartment Saturday during a house fire on William Street. According to deputy fire chief Randy Morris, firefighters responded to a call from neighbors...
-
Cape Council OKs 13th community college survey proposal first reading, narrowly2By a 4-3 vote Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of a $20,000 expenditure to support a needs analysis and community survey for a proposed 13th community college in Missouri. Rich Payne, who for 18 years directed the...
-
Jackson aldermen vote to rezone multiple propertiesThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved rezoning of nearly a dozen parcels of property along East Jackson Boulevard, Clover Drive and Hilltop Drive. The boards action followed a brief public hearing at which no one spoke in...
-
11 more coronavirus-related deaths reportedArea health officials counted 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday since last reported, bringing the total amount in the region to 309. Five of the 11 deaths occurred in Cape Girardeau County, and three died in Perry County. Bollinger...
-
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting at Cape police officer2Two Cape Girardeau men were arrested early Friday morning for allegedly firing at a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer. Darius J. Ballentine, 30, and Deontay M. Holloman, 26, were taken into custody on charges of first-degree assault, armed...
-
-
Cape firefighter treated for moderate injuriesA Cape Girardeau firefighter was treated for injuries sustained while battling a house fire Sunday on South Hanover Street. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a one-and-a-half story house at 319 S. Hanover St. at about 2 p.m. and...
-
Jackson announces holiday trash collection scheduleBecause of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, Jacksons Sanitation Department will not operate Jan. 18. Residential trash normally collected Mondays will instead be collected the following day, Jan. 19. Tuesday collection routes...
-
Coronavirus-driven sales of musical instruments up, including in Cape2Bill Shivelbine said the pandemic has been a challenging time for family-owned and operated Shivelbines Music Store of Cape Girardeau, which has served customers in Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois from its downtown location at 533 Broadway since...
-
March for Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Cape Girardeau35With the Electoral College prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, some citizens and members of Congress continue to protest the results. The March for Trump Bus Tour made a stop Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
-
One post-holiday gift, courtesy of the city of CapeWith Christmas and New Years now in the rearview mirror, residents in Cape Girardeau who find themselves with extra holiday trash will get an assist from municipal officials. Cape Girardeau residents who have too much garbage to fit in the...
-
Photo Gallery 1/3/21Trump Bus Tour stops in Cape GirardeauThe March for Trump Bus Tour, which aims to demand transparency and protect election integrity, stopped in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Jan. 2. The Trump bus pulled into the parking lot next to the Walmart Supercenter on William street containing...
-
2020 top stories: What else but coronavirus?2Time to reach back into the memory bank to identify top stories for the past year. This year, this isn't a difficult exercise. COVID-19. Early. Often. Everywhere. From the day we first heard of it until today, this coronavirus has affected in ways...
-
Cape Co. group sworn in for terms in various officesSeven elected Cape Girardeau County officials were sworn in during Thursday's county commission meeting. County commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper, Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Treasurer Roger Hudson and...
-
Community COVID-19 testing events will continue throughoutout Missouri for next two weeksFree COVID-19 testing events will be held throughout the state of Missouri over the next two weeks. The Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical have partnered with the state to continue hosting free coronavirus testing, as testing is an...
-
Smith will object to electoral vote certification55Southeast Missouris congressman plans to be among those objecting to Wednesdays certification of the electoral votes from Novembers presidential election. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents the sprawling 8th District, said he and Missouris junior...
-
Eviction moratorium extended: not forgiveness, says Cape companyDavid Soto of Cape Girardeau-based Soto Property Solutions, a property management company located at 735 Broadway, said Congress's just-approved stimulus package grants a delay, not forgiveness, in paying rent. The $900 billion stimulus, signed by...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/4/21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n National Hero Day Proclamation n Update from the Tree Board Communications/reports n City...
-
2020 top stories: Robinson, Sikeston reach financial settlementDavid Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri, reached a financial settlement for Robinsons wrongful incarceration, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass back in May. The City of Sikestons insurance...
-
-
2020 top stories: Historic electionsHistoric is an appropriate word for elections in 2020, and local voting lived up to the billing. Cape Girardeau County voters elected the countys first female sheriff to a full term, as Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson won a convincing victory. The...
-
2020 top stories: Video captures man assaulting youth7The best way to ensure an incident attracts attention is to have video. That was clear after video emerged in July of a man attacking a 12-year-old while the boy was dancing near a street musician in downtown Cape Girardeau. Video showed the youth...
-
2020 top stories: Islamic Center arson finds familiar faceA Cape Girardeau man set fire to The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard back in April. The fire took place the day after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began. Then-Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis...
-
-
Hawley says he will object to electoral votes during certification process44Missouris junior U.S. senator announced Wednesday he will object during the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College vote in this years presidential election. I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6 without raising...
-
Jackson schools merit elite 2021 ranking in Show Me State15The largest K-12 system in Southeast Missouri is rated the 23rd best out of a total of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade, according to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm. "It's an honor and a testament to our...
-
Highway Patrol: No violations in Cape jailhouse shooting6The Missouri State Highway Patrol concluded the Cape Girardeau Police Department committed no legal violations in an in-custody shooting suicide that occurred in a holding cell at the departments jail. According to the patrols investigation...
-
Most read 12/30/20Remembering notable Southeast Missouri residents lost in 20206In a year where many faced difficulties surrounding COVID-19, loss of employment and changes to daily routines, among other things, the Southeast Missouri region also lost many prominent figures in 2020. Following is a list of 10 of the most...
-
Most read 12/30/20Haggerty hired as Jefferson Elementary principal9For the third time since August, Jefferson Elementary School has a different principal. The Cape Girardeau School Board on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting to name Tracy Haggerty, a longtime educator in the district, to succeed interim principal...
-
Most read 12/29/20Former Sikeston man charged in bowling alley shooting in Illinois2A former Sikeston, Missouri, resident and U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday. An...
-
Most read 12/29/20Local leaders weigh in on National Hero Day5As this unforgettable COVID year moves rapidly to a close, we note an appeal made by Cape Girardeaus mayor in the final 2020 meeting of the City Council. Mayor Bob Fox invited elected lawmakers, city staff and all Cape Girardeau citizens watching...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.