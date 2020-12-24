Shop Local: Every local purchase makes a big difference

Many people feel small and believe their individual actions wont make a difference in the collective outcome. But when it comes to being a consumer, each decision does make a difference and there is a responsibility that comes with it.

According to the 2010 census, there are nearly 79,000 people living in Cape Girardeau County  and theres likely many more today. If every person in Cape County would shift just one $5 purchase to a local business, thats more than $400,000 injected into our local economy.

Every time you spend money, youre casting a vote for the kind of world you want. When you shop locally, youre casting a vote for Cape Girardeau. Youre voting yes for families right here in Southeast Missouri.

Shopping locally is not about perfection. Its about making better choices for our friends, family and neighbors.

The Cape Chamber would like to remind you of the role we are playing this holiday season. As consumers, we have so much power to change the world just by being careful in what we buy.

As youre shopping for the perfect Christmas gift or reviewing your business plans for the upcoming year, we encourage you to think local and support Cape Chamber members.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Local Gifts

When you choose to shop local, you are choosing to help your community and the people in it grow and prosper. Hailey Mouser, Coalter Insurance Group

Cooking Classes with Gabriels Food + Wine | From mushroom risotto to braised beef ravioli, Gabriels Food + Wine can teach you how to make a mouthwatering Italian meal. Learn more at GabrielsFoodAndWine.com.

A Custom Frame from StevMark | Whether its precious art, family photos, a grandchilds drawing or your prized guitar, StevMark has custom framing options for nearly any project. Visit them today at 610 South Kingshighway, Suite #101.

Lessons from Shivelbines Music Store | Do you have a music lover in your life? Shivelbines currently offers private lessons for guitar, keyboard, bass guitar, piano, flute, low brass and drums. Plus, some instructors are now offering lessons online in addition to in-person. Visit them today at 535 Broadway.

Business Services

Give B2B businesses a chance to demonstrate their expertise, their commitment, and their passion for helping you succeed. Dana Thomas, BOLD.

Payroll Services from C.P.U. Inc. | Perhaps youre getting payroll assistance from out of the area. Instead, why not get in touch with C.P.U.? Call Mike today at (573) 334-2420.

HR Support from OnBoard, LLC | Are HR services something you could use assistance with? OnBoard, LLC would be happy to help. Get in touch with Megan today at (573) 987-0652.

Collection Assistance from Credit Bureau Services | Do you need professional help with asset recovery? Credit Bureau Services provides local collections services to ensure your outstanding balances are taken care of with ease. Talk to Debbie today at (573) 334-6044.

For more local spending ideas, visit CapeChamber.com