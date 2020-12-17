Trump's legacy

Letter to the Editor

President Trump will be remembered for his lack of leadership during the pandemic and for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. But I think his legacy will be broader.

Donald Trump could have been a great president. He's not a politician, but beat all opponents in 2016. He's rich, which insulates him somewhat from temptation. He's fearless when attacked, and he's an excellent communicator. So what went wrong?

Yes, he accomplished some big things, including three Supreme Court appointments and some significant pull back from liberal policies. But he could have done much more in a second term. He was handicapped in his first term with claims of Russian collusion and then an impeachment, both of which turned out to be bogus. Yet he was ousted by a man who he himself had labeled "Sleepy Joe."

His legacy is hard to pin down. With Nixon you can just say Watergate. With Bill Clinton you can mention Monica Lewinsky. But with Donald Trump, it's not so clear. I think you have to consider his personality. If Donald Trump had one ounce of humility to go with his 10 pounds of ego, he could have had a second term in spite of the virus and the partisan attacks. His legacy could have been one of significant accomplishment, instead of one term and out. I believe his big ego kept him from being a great president, and that will be his legacy.

GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau