Call of the wild: Cape Girardeau County auditor carves personalized, handcrafted calls out of river cane
To Cape Girardeau County auditor Pete Frazier, some of the greatest rewards a hunter can receive arent found in a field or tree, but in fellow hunters sharing in their stories, experiences and memories.
Frazier, 47, said hunting is a long-standing tradition in his family. His father taught him how to hunt ducks approximately 35 years ago, Frazier said, so its always been a lifestyle to him.
Now, Frazier has started a business called Petes Duck Calls, featuring one-of-a-kind, handcrafted calls made from river cane. Personalization options, such as designs and lettering, are also available, and all craftsmanship is done by Frazier.
I really enjoy the opportunity to pass on something that means so much to me, and to share my experiences with others, Frazier said. And this new business opportunity has allowed me to personalize something for individuals that they can hand down in their family, and I think thats a really neat experience to be a part of.
Frazier said he created his first calls last Christmas to give back to his family members who influenced him and made a difference in his life, specifically in duck hunting.
He found some 25-year-old river cane stored in his basement from back when his family used it to build their duck blinds. Frazier said he thought it might work, and after many hours of tinkering with it, he was satisfied with what he created. Frazier said he had no idea at the time these would be the first prototypes of his business.
The calls Frazier creates are different from the traditional duck call in sound and appearance most calls are made of wood, and Fraziers calls are made of river cane, a native bamboo.
Frazier also specializes in a type of call known as a whistle, often referred to as a pintail whistle, which is a specific kind of call that focuses on ducks that make a whistling sound, including wigeon, wood duck, northern pintail and more.
Theyve had whistles on the market for a long, long time, but Ive never seen one made out of [river] cane, Frazier said.
Frazier said he showed his creation to people he knew and it naturally progressed into a business. Petes Duck Calls was approved for a business license in November, but Frazier said it is likely he will wait until after Jan. 1 to officially open.
Frazier, himself, uses a whistle while duck hunting. He joked that by releasing his product, hes exposing his big secret, as whistles are less common than a traditional duck call.
[The whistle] is what Ive used for years and had major success with, and maybe I wont be as successful in duck hunting with other people using the same product that I use, Frazier said with a laugh. But really, it passes that legacy on to the next generation, and hopefully it gives them a little bit of an edge and they have as much success with it as I did.
After a year of practice, Frazier said he has developed a three-step process to create his calls, but because he works with river cane, he said the process cant be chalked up to an exact science.
Every call is unique the chambers, the sizes, the cane so everyone has a little bit different sound and to me, that adds character, thats what I love about it is its not a beautifully finished call, Frazier said. So, this is what I call a working mans call, and to see peoples happiness with what Ive created is just overwhelming. I try to make [the call] something that theyre going to be satisfied with that theyll feel good about showing and keeping for themselves.
Frazier said the personalization option is probably the most special aspect of his business.
The big reason why I wanted to personalize the actual call for people to put their name on it and make it theirs because yes, I made it, and theres a lot of pride in that, but Im turning that over to them, Frazier said. Its theirs now, its their memento now, and its their legacy to pass on.
Fraziers calls have already caught the attention of Armstrong Outdoors in Jackson, who has agreed to display his products in the store.
According to Frazier, theyre still in the infancy stages of the partnership, but hes hopeful it will help get the word out about his business.
Were just sampling right now, so theyre just kind of displaying it to, hopefully, see if we can get some interest, Frazier said. Getting the word out is really key and getting people to see it, look at it, recognize it, and hopefully want it.
Frazier said his focus right now is on establishing his brand and his product as a professional craft, but he hopes to have a website up and running after Jan. 1. In the meantime, Frazier can be reached by email at petefrazier25@gmail.com.
