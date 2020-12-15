The Trump presidency

Letter to the Editor

What compels Trump to want a second term? Well, continuing as president, he would be immune to prosecution for all crimes he allegedly committed before and after he became president. So, he is doing everything within his power to overturn his defeat: Ballot recount, frivolous lawsuits, manipulating Electoral College, Supreme Court appeal, etc. He hopes that, at least, one of these dung-balls would stick. As a last resort, declaring martial law and overthrowing the republic are under consideration, thank you.

There is another reason for his "ballot fraud" shenanigans: It is a clever ploy to financially exploit his naive supporters. The more outrageous his claims, greater the money his hateful "believers" would send him to "fight fraud." As ex-president, he would need enormous funds for his legal fees, if and when New York State comes after him. Besides, his huge loans are imminently due for repayment. Trump has well-deserved notoriety for lining his own pockets with "other people's money."

Vindictiveness is Trump's forte. An ungracious Trump has already begun to sabotage the process of transition of power to Biden. As ex-president, the malignant narcissist could pose even greater threat to Biden presidency, by his demagoguery, lies and conspiracy theories. Prompted by his mentor Vladimir Putin; enabled by cowardly and unprincipled Trump cult lawmakers ('RINO'); cheered on by millions of "educated" closet racists; and boosted by vicious armed right-wing extremist thugs, he could still pose very serious threat to the American Republic. Category 5 Trump hurricane is coming. Beware!

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau