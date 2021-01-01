Rapid fire questions with local media personalities
What are you reading?
Mia: Iliad by Homer
Jeff: The Devil Colony by James Rollins
Faune: Civil War Commando by Jerome Preisler
Steve: Industry magazines
Do you have a favorite podcast?
Mia: The Scout Podcast
Jeff: Literally! With Rob Lowe
Faune: I dont listen to podcasts.
Steve: The Ben Shapiro Show
Favorite musical artist
Mia: Zach Winters
Jeff: From Willie Nelson to The Bill Evans Trio to The Black Keys and Led Zeppelin
Faune: Deff Leopard
Steve: Country - Tracy Lawrence. Classic rock John Mellencamp, Nelly
Something people get wrong about you.
Mia: Maybe nothing.
Jeff: Im taller than I look on TV.
Faune: That Im not compassionate and caring about everybody no matter how they vote.
Steve: People think because I am on the air in the morning I must be a morning person. Im not. It usually takes me a little bit to get going.
Favorite person that you have ever interviewed?
Mia: Mary Yaremko, her friend Tatyana Lipskaya and daughter Anna Lipska Volodymyrivna
Jeff: Paul McCartney
Faune: Cap Weinberger
Steve: Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller.
Person youd love to interview.
Mia: Annie Dillard
Jeff: President-Elect Biden and President Trump. Or Phil Nicholson.
Faune: My dad. He passed away on Nov. 9 of 2013.
Steve: Would probably be Ben Franklin not only was he known for his scientific contributions to the world but he was instrumental in Americas Freedom.
Favorite area restaurant.
Mia: Cafe n Me
Jeff: Tractors, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse
Faune: Sedona Bistro
Steve: Broussards
What makes you laugh.
Mia: The Office
Jeff: My friends, my daughter Holland, and work friends Grant Dade and Kathy Sweeney
Faune: Watching Monkey (her youngest grandson) act like a little goofball.
Steve: Charlie Foster doing something silly during our morning show.
How do you start your day every day?
Mia: Usually sleeping through my alarm. Im not great at getting up in the morning.
Jeff: Same way every day. I get in my old Jeep and drive to get a Diet Dr. Pepper.
Faune: I start my day feeding my menagerie of animals and drinking coffee, and then I meditate on the way to work.
Steve: I hit the snooze button about 10 times.
What do you do to relax?
Mia: I love to be on our family farm and also pray and just reflect.
Jeff: I like to sit on the deck and peruse Twitter or news sites.
Faune: I drink beer.
Steve: I dont get a lot of relaxation time. I have three kids under 8.
How has COVID changed your life
Mia: Its taught me a lot about being present, where I am and living and the reality of that.
Jeff: Its definitely made life more boring. Its a slower pace for sure. We dont go out to restaurants or anywhere as much and we spend a lot more time at home.
Faune: Other than the fact that I respect the fear that other people have, it really has affected my life zero percent, other than Im respecting personal space a little more.
Steve: The biggest thing is to remember to take a mask with me in my car, but really it hasnt affected a lot of the events that we had planned throughout the summer and this fall.
What are you most grateful for?
Mia: My family and my friends and just good people, to love and be loved by them.
Jeff: Shes sitting in the car with me right now (wife Andrea).
Faune: My grandchildren.
Steve: My family.
