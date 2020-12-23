Building People: Missouri Vocational Enterprises transforms lives
When David Love speaks about the process of woodworking, its clear he loves what he does.
Love, who is incarcerated at the Southeast Correctional Center (SECC) in Charleston, Missouri, has been employed through the U.S. Department of Labor at Missouri Vocational Enterprises (MVE) since 2015, working with a team to build and sell furniture to state agencies, not-for-profit entities and individuals employed by the state. He was hired first into the storeroom and then became a computer operator. In this position, he says he requisitions out the wood, laminate and hardware, as well as inventories the raw materials. Throughout the past five years, he has seen the operation transition to a paperless model as well as become more efficient through the computer system designed by other people who are incarcerated. The new computer system is used to help organize inventory and keep builders, sanders and stainers informed about a project throughout every part of the process.
We see it as raw material going through the phases, and its beautiful to see it go from just a long board or plywood to a finished product where the drawers work and the handles are all pretty and the shine is on the top of it, Love says. Its a beautiful thing for us to all have a part in that.
Missouri Vocational Enterprises started at the Southeast Correctional Center in 2005, although Jody Ruminer, factory manager, says the program in the State of Missouri is more than 50 years old. The men employed by the program have designed and built desks for the Missouri House of Representatives that are replicas of desks originally used by the governing body 100 years ago. The workers have also built the benches for the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, and currently, they are building desks for the Missouri Senate. They also build cabinets for houses built by Habitat for Humanity, make dormitory furniture for universities and have made drums for individuals. Any challenge people send to them, they work together as a team to design and build something the customer will treasure.
According to the Missouri Vocational Enterprises website, the organization is a program of the Division of Offender Rehabilitative Services within the Missouri Department of Corrections, established by State Statute RSMo 217.550 to create meaningful job training for incarcerated offenders by utilizing offender labor, along with supervisors and administrative staff, to provide quality products and services to state agencies and other not-for-profit entities.
The program operates on a working capital revolving fund and does not receive funding from tax dollars from the general revenue. Throughout the state of Missouri, Missouri Vocational Enterprises Correctional Industries operates in 12 correctional institutions in 22 industries and services, including woodworking, consumable products, and clothing and textiles.
This program is important because we know that 97% of offenders male and female will get out. And they will need to have skills to support themselves, support their families. Their success is our success, Ruminer says. The big thing is, we build people. We do furniture, various different factories do various different things, but in the end, we build people.
People in the training programs can earn a 2,000-hour to 8,000-hour certificate with the Department of Labor. The program aims to decrease recidivism through providing training and work experience these people can utilize to secure employment when they are released. As the workers are paid for their labor, it also helps them support their families and save money to help them get back on their feet when they enter back into society outside the walls of the prison. Although the main goal of the program is to transform lives, Missouri Vocational Enterprises website points out the programs success also decreases the amount of taxpayer money spent on people who might be re-incarcerated if they did not have this opportunity.
There are approximately 80 men currently employed through MVE at the Southeast Correctional Center; there are positions for 110. Across the state, there are 1,255 men and women employed through the program.
Willie Henderson is another of these men. He has worked with MVE for 16 years, working his way up from payroll to the build line where he worked for more than a decade so he could gain experience on different build lines and grow in confidence to be ready to meet any challenge. Currently, he works as factory floor lead man. In this position, he makes sure all production and non-production departments are working together toward a common goal, solving any production issues that arise. He also ensures jobs get out on time and inspects the quality of the work and materials.
I get a joy out of the things that I have learned and helping other people learn and grow, Henderson says. The potential that they have. Its exciting because when I first came to prison, I wanted to do something; I wanted to learn, and I wanted to better myself, and I wanted to get better at what I wanted to do. So I chose the factory. I stuck with it, and Ive been in the factory for 16 years now, and its been a pleasure working with the guys that come through the door and helping them learn and grow into their potential. Its just been good.
Each employee at MVE is required to have a high school diploma or equivalent since it is a premium-paying job at the correctional center. The hiring process is much the same as applying for a job outside the walls of the prison: an institutional background check is conducted on each applicant, and the functional unit manager, case managers, officers and other staff provide recommendations to ensure the applicant will be a good fit.
Love says the men at the prison know MVE jobs are the best jobs here, and calls it the premium job at the camp.
People look up to this place, and the family of guys that work here, we try to hold a standard. We dont want to lose our jobs. Theres just not much else to offer, Love says. But to come in here and then see the quality of guys that do work here, you become pretty tight with them, and its like a family. When we come to work at 7 oclock in the morning, were here until 5 oclock in the evening, and we dont feel like were prisoners. We feel more freedom in here because we can use our creativity, our hands to produce things theyre productive and I just appreciate the boss hiring me here. I really feel privileged to work on this team.
He is also appreciative of the privilege he has through his job of continuing to further his computer skills. He says often while technology and the world continues to evolve outside the walls of the prison, it can feel like
time for people is frozen inside the prison.
Some of the men hes worked with have come back to speak after theyre released from prison and are living successfully in the free world, Love says.
It gives me hope getting back out that there will be room for me out there in the working world, and I look forward to that, he says. It helps as a man I want to be productive its fulfilling, to be able to build something thats beautiful, put together well, to have a part and see things built, Love says. I can rest at night knowing I did a job as a man. I feel good about that.
Henderson says he has been transformed through his employment at MVE, as well.
It has had a real impact on my life. It has helped me become a better man, Henderson says. It has helped me to be more productive and be accountable. Its taken the burden off my family for income; I dont have to so much rely on them. I have a steady income on my own at this time. Its just helped me to grow to help hold down a job, to learn skills that I need to take back into society.
This is the best factory in the world at SECC. Theres no other factory like it.
-
Smith joins a call to probe Biden's border wall construction suspension12Southeast Missouris U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th Dist.) is one of 71 GOP members of Congress who this week requested the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate the Biden administrations Inauguration Day suspension of wall...
-
Breaking Bonds addiction recovery program launches in JacksonBrandon Murphy, the director of Breaking Bonds Ministries (BBM), Jackson chapter, knows all too well about the vise-like grip of addiction, having been caught up in opioids and prescription pills for 16 years before initially reaching out for help...
-
2 Jackson Board of Aldermen incumbents face challengersJackson voters will be asked to fill four seats on the citys Board of Aldermen next month, one from each of the citys four wards. A pair of incumbent board members, Wanda Young of Ward I and David Hitt representing Ward II, are unopposed in...
-
Cape PD pays tribute to two officers killed 60 years ago2Cape Girardeau Police Department auxiliary Sgt. Herbert Goss and patrolman Donald Crittendon died 11 days apart 60 years ago from gunshot wounds sustained in a March 10, 1961, shootout. "The sacrifice these officers made is immeasurable," Sgt. Joey...
-
-
Former Cape officer arrested for alleged domestic violenceA former Cape Girardeau police officer is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred outside of city limits. According to a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was made aware of the arrest of Kelvin D....
-
-
Local band director recalls a lifetime of musicDennis Nail remembers the first moment he fell in love with music. It was to the tune of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" the first song he'd ever heard by the Beatles. After basketball games his freshman year of high school in the early- to mid-1960s,...
-
Student photographer Anna Estes featured at Catapult Creative House"anywhere, anytime" is an exhibition of work by Arrow Photojournalist Anna Estes that aims to represent the present history of Cape Girardeau. Estes' artist statement read: "The changes in Southeast Missouri are thrilling; I love seeing and...
-
'Art is the place where we practice living: Missouri Poet John Gallaher featured as Nilsen Visiting WriterMissouri poet John Gallaher performed a virtual reading of a collection of his poems as a part of the Dorothy and Wedel Nilsen Visiting Writer Series Monday, March 15. The event is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri State University Press. Gallaher...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/25/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 22 meeting n Minutes from closed session of March 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
-
-
Fallen Cape PD officer remembered 100 years after deathThe Cape Girardeau Police Department paid tribute to Good Hope Street night policeman Willis Martin who was killed on duty 100 years ago on Feb. 27, 1921. Martin's body was discovered by two men at approximately 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 1921, at Segal...
-
Jackson student honored for Missouri bicentennial poster design1Jackson High School junior Mia Foote was honored Tuesday for her poster design celebrating Missouri's bicentennial this year. Foote was joined in the school's library by guests from the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, State Historical Society of...
-
Cape public schools to stay masked for now; school board approves bus contract2The Cape Girardeau School District will maintain face coverings for students, faculty and staff despite the March 8 decision to rescind the mask mandate by the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees. "I feel it is in our best interests to...
-
Dwain and Susan Hahs are named Friends of SEMO award recipients2Dwain and Susan Hahs were named the 2021 Friends of the University Award recipients, Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday. Dwain has been mayor of Jackson since 2015 and is a retired Bausch & Lomb executive in the U.S., Europe and...
-
Coming this Weekend: TigerBots Task-Testing TechnologyStudents of the TigerBots robotics club at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School and club supervisor and teacher Julianna West, left, watch Tuesday as they test the robot they plan to take to the Missouri High School VEX State Championship this...
-
Missouri bicentennial: 'Frisco' railroad and its Chaffee connection2This is the 11th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
-
Humane society offering training classes, spay vouchersThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) is offering a new training program for dogs and owners called Camp Canine, and the organization is also giving out spay vouchers this week. "It's sure to be a barking good time," Tracy Poston,...
-
Gibson Center offering free COVID counselingCounselors at the Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau are offering free COVID-related counseling sessions. According to a news release from the Gibson Center's Crisis Counseling Program, the sessions are available to anyone of any age from Cape...
-
Route M in Scott County closed overnight for bridge removalRoute M in Scott County, between the Interstate 55 southbound on ramp and the I-55 northbound on ramp in Scott City, will be closed while contractor crews demolish the Business U.S. 61 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad. According to a Missouri...
-
Daily average of vaccine doses administered falls slightly8As more vaccine doses have become available federally, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri has somewhat slowed. According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the average number of vaccine doses given per day in the past...
-
Jackson School Board candidates address COVID, community growth1Four candidates two incumbents and two challengers are vying for a pair of three-year terms on the Jackson School Board in the district's April 6 board election. Current board members Kelly Waller and Sheila King are being challenged for their...
-
2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announcedSIKESTON, Mo. The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The...
-
Educator, physician, business owner plan retirements10In my column this week, I want to acknowledge several imminent retirements -- that of a long-time educator, a local physician and a businesswoman whose retail career spanned nearly 40 years. Speaking at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce March...
-
Friends remember Grant Gillard as Jacksons pastor, inspiring3As the Rev. Karen Dumey approached the podium at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Sunday morning, she said there was a "somber" feeling in the church as a "stunned" congregation lined the pews. The Rev. Grant Gillard, Dumey's predecessor who...
-
-
Most read 3/20/21Spanish Street project to begin soon in Cape Girardeau4The City of Cape Girardeau will launch a $1.6 million Spanish Street improvement project March 29, weather permitting, according to the city's transformation manager, Anna Kangas. The 15-week downtown project is divided into nine work zones,...
-
Most read 3/19/21Vaccine clinics have unfilled appointments24SoutheastHEALTH will host a COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic Friday, in Cape Girardeau and in Dexter, and some appointments remained unfilled as of Thursday. Individuals eligible for this clinic include health care workers, high-risk...
-
Most read 3/19/21Cape Girardeau's Seabaugh announces independent run at U.S. Senate seat17Rick Seabaugh, who was the guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, addressed his plan to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate to club members at Delmonico's in Jackson. Seabaugh -- owner of Catalina Custom Homes,...
-
Most read 3/18/21Smith says $1.9 trillion spending bill a blue state bailout55Hours following the House vote that sent a $1.9 trillion spending bill to President Joe Biden's desk, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith was primed to issue his opposition on what he called the "wrong plan at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons." "First...