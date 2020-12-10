Downtown Sunrise

More to explore
-
County officials: Virus vaccine doses to arrive next week6Hours before a federal advisory panel signed off on emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Cape Girardeau County officials discussed distribution plans for the county. Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, told county...
-
Cape's nightlife struggling through coronavirus pandemic9When Gov. Mike Parson issued the "Stay Home Missouri" order in April, requiring Missourians to avoid leaving their homes and shutting down non-essential businesses because of COVID-19, Cape Girardeau's nightlife suffered. Now that the state has been...
-
TTF 6 sales tax collection begins Jan. 11A half-cent sales tax used to fund the city of Cape Girardeau's transportation improvement projects has been collected continuously since 1995. Beginning in the new year, it will go to fund a new group of projects, what city officials call TTF 6 ...
-
Consultant guiding city manager search in Cape; process to ramp up in January6GovHR USA vice president Mark Peterson met virtually this week with the Cape Girardeau City Council, presenting the mayor and six ward council members with the draft of an eight-page recruitment brochure for a new city manager. Peterson is helping...
-
Smith-sponsored legislation would help kidney transplant recipientsLegislation sponsored by 8th District Rep. Jason Smith would extend medication help to kidney transplant recipients. The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 5534, the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Act,...
-
Scott City woman killed in one-vehicle crash Wednesday morningA Scott City woman was killed Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving ran off County Road 313, hit an embankment and overturned. Jessica N. Doria, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Amick. According to a...
-
Cape County commissioners award bid on surety bonds for county officialsCape Girardeau County commissioners passed a motion Thursday to award Teeple Insurance Agency a bid for county officials surety bonds. The commission unanimously agreed to accept the bid in the following amounts per term: $258 for the county...
-
Cape PD increasing traffic enforcement in Mount Auburn, Silver Springs areaBecause of a high volume of speeding and careless driving complaints, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement efforts in the area of South Mount Auburn Road and South Silver Springs Road. According to a news release...
-
Cape FD engine out of service after catching fire Wednesday1A Cape Girardeau Fire Department engine is out of service after the vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4 p.m., the fire department experienced a fire involving one of its engines near the intersection of North Sprigg and...
-
MoDOT seeks comment on Highway 177 projectMissouri Department of Transportation plans to raise Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau in two locations to mitigate flooding impacts caused by backwater from the Mississippi River and is seeking public comment on the proposal. The southern end of the...
-
U.S. 61 bridge work to reduce laneThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The flyover is at mile marker 93. Weather permitting, work will take place...
-
Vehicle, motorcycle collision injures manA vehicle-motorcycle collision on William Street shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday injured the motorcyclist. Authorities responded to the scene, in the 2100 block of William Street (near Hardees), and blocked off the eastbound lanes of the roadway. No...
-
-
Despite coronavirus, 2020 Cape Magnet goals being metCalling 2020 an interesting year, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer John Mehner said this week, notwithstanding the pandemic, there is good news to report locally. We have remained extremely busy in...
-
Cape County updates quarantine guidance8Cape Girardeau County public health officials revised COVID-19 quarantine guidance this week. Tuesday, they reported five additional virus-related deaths of county residents. Three of the fatalities involved patients in the 70 to 79 age group,...
-
Most read 12/10/20A taste of Chicago: Italian Beef10If you have driven down Broadway in Cape Girardeau within the past couple of months you may have noticed a black sign with bright red letters announcing the arrival of something new sharing the corner with well-known local establishments such as...
-
-
Cape County Courthouse to operate at Phase Zero5All functions of the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court and Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will operate at Phase Zero because of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 among courthouse personnel. While the court is operating at...
-
Poplar Bluff woman gets 20 years for producing child pornA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Tuesday morning for producing child pornography. Amber M. Longhibler was sentenced to 240 months on the felony of sexual exploitation of a minor (production of child...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/10/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Dec. 7 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Music a balm in a socially distanced coronavirus world1Sara Edgerton knows the impact of her art in an environment seemingly dominated by Zoom calls. Edgerton is the director of Southeast Missouri State University's orchestra and professor of applied low strings -- the cello and double bass. "In these...
-
Cape County health officials adjust virus quarantine guidance2Cape Girardeau County public health officials revised COVID-19 quarantine guidance Tuesday. They also reported five additional virus-related deaths of county residents. Three of the fatalities involved patients in the 70 to 79 age group, while the...
-
State-mandated report addresses coronavirus issues at veterans homes16A surge of COVID-19 cases hit veterans homes across Missouri in the summer, and a state-ordered review has identified a number of actions for administrators to implement. Brian Kaveney of Armstrong Teasdale LLP of St. Louis penned the report,...
-
Coronavirus effects continue at Cape Regional Airport4Traffic at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport remains significantly decreased from 2019, thanks to the chilling effect on travel caused by COVID-19, according to a report made at Tuesday's Airport Advisory Board meeting. Boarding passengers, known in...
-
Sewage rate increase recommended to Jackson Board of AldermenThe Jackson Board of Aldermen were recommended Monday night to consider potential sewage rate increases over the next 10 years in order to fund the city's sewer system. A report conducted by Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis recommends a...
-
Local News 12/8/20Cape City Council considers allowing out-of-state police applicants11In a meeting held remotely via Zoom because of COVID-19 concerns, the Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading approval Monday to a new ordinance allowing out-of-state applications for the citys police department. The way the citys...
-
Most read 12/8/20Former Cape Central teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting student in 20099A former Cape Girardeau Central High School teacher was booked last week on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office. Freeman Fouts, 35, was booked Dec. 1 and faces charges for allegedly sexually...
-
Most read 12/7/20Elyssa Glaus opens Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities & Apothecary to help provide relief through natural means1The practice of herbal medicine dates back thousands of years. In fact, researchers have found tooth scrapings from tens of thousands of years ago suggesting Neanderthals chewed on medicinal plants to soothe their ailments. According to the World...
-
-
Lanie Black represented the best of politics and accomplished the impossible2In 1998, Lanie Black did the impossible in Mississippi County. He won the contest for state representative as a Republican the first to do so since Reconstruction. The four-term legislator, farmer and Navy veteran died recently. He was 73.
-
Oak Ridge man arrested on sex charges3Banner C. Meyer, 20, of Oak Ridge was arrested Wednesday on two counts of second-degree sexual trafficking of a child. According to a probable-cause statement written by Missouri Highway Patrolman Sgt. Jeremy Weadon, police made contact with Meyer...
-
Most read 12/4/20Suspect indentified in Wednesday shooting incident in Cape Girardeau9A man arrested for allegedly firing shots Wednesday has been identified by the Cape Girardeau Police Department as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Rose of Cape Girardeau. Rose was issued a warrant Thursday for felony unlawful use of a weapon, armed...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.