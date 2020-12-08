*Menu
Distinguished Principal of the Year

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Kelly Elementary
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Dr. Nix being congratulated by Kelly Elementary students.

Dr. Shawn Nix, principal at Kelly Elementary, was awarded the Distinguished Principal of the Year by the Southeast Region of the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals. Area principals were nominated with the selected principal being announced on Friday December 4, 2020. Dr. Nix is now preparing to be a candidate for the Missouri Distinguished Principal of the Year. Interviews will take place at the 2021 leadership conference that will be held in early spring.

Students congratulating Dr. Nix on his award.

