Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 15, the 350th day of 2020. There are 16 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Dec. 15, 2013, Nelson Mandela was laid to rest in his childhood hometown, ending a 10-day mourning period for South Africa's first Black president.
On this date:
In 1791, the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect following ratification by Virginia.
In 1890, Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull and 11 other tribe members were killed in Grand River, South Dakota, during a confrontation with Indian police.
In 1944, the U.S. Senate approved the promotions of Henry H. Arnold, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur and George C. Marshall to the five-star rank of General of the Army and the nominations of William D. Leahy, Ernest J. King and Chester W. Nimitz as Admirals of the Fleet.
In 1965, two U.S. manned spacecraft, Gemini 6A and Gemini 7, maneuvered toward each other while in orbit, at one point coming as close as one foot.
In 1967, the Silver Bridge between Gallipolis, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, West Virginia, collapsed into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced he would grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China on New Year's Day and sever official relations with Taiwan.
In 1989, a popular uprising began in Romania that resulted in the downfall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.
In 2000, the long-troubled Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine was closed for good.
In 2001, with a crash and a large dust cloud, a 50-foot tall section of steel -- the last standing piece of the World Trade Center's facade -- was brought down in New York.
In 2009, evangelist Oral Roberts died in Newport Beach, California, at age 91.
In 2012, a day after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, President Barack Obama declared that "every parent in America has a heart heavy with hurt" and said it was time to "take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this."
In 2016, a federal jury in Charleston, South Carolina, convicted Dylann Roof of slaughtering nine Black church members who had welcomed him to their Bible study.
Ten years ago: The U.N. Security Council gave a unanimous vote of confidence to the government of Iraq by lifting 19-year-old sanctions on weapons and civilian nuclear power. Time magazine named Mark Zuckerberg, the 26-year-old co-founder and CEO of Facebook, its Person of the Year. Movie producer, director and writer Blake Edwards, 88, died in Santa Monica, California. Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Feller died in Cleveland at age 92.
Five years ago: Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio clashed over U.S. military intervention, government spying on Americans' communications and immigration as front-runner Donald Trump defended his provocative call for banning Muslims from the United States during a Republican presidential debate held in Las Vegas. In a major policy change, Secretary of State John Kerry accepted Russia's longstanding demand that Syrian President Bashar Assad's future be determined by his own people.
One year ago: The Hallmark Channel said it would reinstate commercials for a wedding-planning website featuring same-sex couples; the network had pulled the ads following a complaint from a conservative group.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 81. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 78. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 74. Actor Don Johnson is 71. Actor Melanie Chartoff is 70. Movie director Julie Taymor is 68. Movie director Alex Cox is 66. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 65. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 64. Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 61. Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 60. Movie producer-director Reginald Hudlin is 59. Actor Helen Slater is 57. Actor Paul Kaye (TV: "Game of Thrones") is 56. Actor Molly Price is 55. Actor Garrett Wang is 52. Actor Michael Shanks is 50. Actor Stuart Townsend is 48. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 47. Actor Geoff Stults is 44. Actor Adam Brody is 41. Actor Michelle Dockery is 39. Actor George O. Gore II is 38. Actor Camilla Luddington is 37. Rock musician Alana Haim (HYM) is 29. Actor Maude Apatow is 23. Actor Stefania Owen is 23.
State receives first COVID-19 vaccine dosesThe first doses of several vaccines to prevent COVID-19 arrived in Missouri on Monday. Today is an exciting day for Missouri as we have received the first of many shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Mike Parson said. We have been preparing...
Cape County candidacy filings begin Tuesday for health board, municipal racesKara Clark Summers credits her Cape Girardeau County clerk predecessor, Rodney Miller, for bringing a bit more order to the filing process for candidates seeking public office. Miller instituted a policy Summers, clerk since 2007, continues to use...
Area man votes in the Electoral CollegeMike Homeyer said for months hes been telling most everybody he meets in Missouris 8th Congressional District the very same thing. I tell them Ill be casting your presidential vote for you, said Homeyer, a Realtor from Salem, Missouri, who was...
Red Cross, River Radio team up for annual Holiday Blood DriveThe American Red Cross and River Radio are teaming up to encourage healthy members of the community to give blood at the annual River Radio Holiday Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. There will be four area locations where donors can give blood...
High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competitionSoutheast Missouri high school junior and senior students had their bridges put to the test virtually Thursday as part of the Missouri Department of Transportations 17th annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition challenges students to...
Cape County commissioners vote to increase coroner's 2020 budgetCape Girardeau County commissioners passed a motion Monday increasing the county coroners budget by $23,000 to cover third quarter expenses of this year. The overage right now is $12,000 on that line, Auditor Pete Frazier said, because of...
District Judge orders reduction of punitive damages in dicamba case1District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ordered Nov. 25 that punitive damages awarded to Bader Farms Inc. in its lawsuit against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. be reduced. Limbaugh originally ordered Feb. 15 that Monsanto and BASF pay $250 million in...
A visit to Santa's Workshop in JacksonFrom left, Sam Helle and Makenna Christeson (dressed as elves) and Lisa and Mike Spies, dressed as Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus, respectively, pose for photos with children during Photos at Santa's Workshop on Saturday at Bella Vista Subdivision in...
Red Cross overcoming pandemic fears; donations upMaria Stevenson pulls no punches about the initial impact of the novel coronavirus on blood drives. When COVID hit in the spring, blood drives were being canceled left and right, said Stevenson, executive director of the Red Cross of Southeast...
SEMO Food Bank, local food pantries serving more in wake of coronavirusThe Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, along with the several food pantries in the region, have experienced an increase in the number of people they serve during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lisa Church, chief advancement officer of the...
Cape PD reviewing evidence on catalytic converter theftsThe Cape Girardeau Police Department is reviewing evidence regarding several thefts of catalytic converters. Department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann said there have been a few instances of the thefts around town. According to Hann,...
Photo Gallery 12/14/20Lynwood holds annual Christmas concertLynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau held their annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13. The concert included featured a variety of classic holiday songs, and performances from volunteers, Lynwood's student and kid's...
Cape community college concept moving forward15More than a decade after it was first proposed, the idea of establishing a two-year community college in Cape Girardeau is once again moving forward. A letter of intent was submitted Tuesday to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education...
Most read 12/12/20James Baughn: History and bridge lover, friend to many12The world lost a remarkable individual last week when bridge-lover, history buff and webmaster James Baughn died after losing balance at the edge of a bluff at Trail of Tears State Park. He had been taking photos, something he did most weekends, on...
Health official: COVID-19 vaccine arrives next week4Missouri's top health official said Friday he expects the state's first COVID-19 vaccinations to occur next week. Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, told media members 20 pre-selected institutions will...
Smith, Schmitt join suit to toss four states' votes50Rep. Jason Smith and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 126 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general, mostly Republican, signing onto a Texas lawsuit sent to the Supreme Court this week. According to the Associated Press, the...
SEMO's Vargas named to higher ed advisory group4The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) selected new officers, committee chairs and named new members to the Commissioner's Advisory Group during its December 9 meeting. Among the new members is Southeast Missouri State...
Six coronavirus-related deaths reported6Area health officials reported six COVID-19-related deaths Friday. The Missouri deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (three), Scott County (two) and Stoddard County (one). Cape Girardeau County marked a virus milestone Friday -- more than 5,000...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/14/20 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Dec. 10 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
County officials: Virus vaccine doses to arrive next week19Hours before a federal advisory panel signed off on emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Cape Girardeau County officials discussed distribution plans for the county. Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, told county...
Cape's nightlife struggling through coronavirus pandemic23When Gov. Mike Parson issued the "Stay Home Missouri" order in April, requiring Missourians to avoid leaving their homes and shutting down non-essential businesses because of COVID-19, Cape Girardeau's nightlife suffered. Now that the state has been...
TTF 6 sales tax collection begins Jan. 16A half-cent sales tax used to fund the city of Cape Girardeau's transportation improvement projects has been collected continuously since 1995. Beginning in the new year, it will go to fund a new group of projects, what city officials call TTF 6 ...
Consultant guiding city manager search in Cape; process to ramp up in January8GovHR USA vice president Mark Peterson met virtually this week with the Cape Girardeau City Council, presenting the mayor and six ward council members with the draft of an eight-page recruitment brochure for a new city manager. Peterson is helping...
Most read 12/11/20Scott City woman killed in one-vehicle crash Wednesday morningA Scott City woman was killed Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving ran off County Road 313, hit an embankment and overturned. Jessica N. Doria, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Amick. According to a...
Most read 12/10/20Cape County updates quarantine guidance8Cape Girardeau County public health officials revised COVID-19 quarantine guidance this week. Tuesday, they reported five additional virus-related deaths of county residents. Three of the fatalities involved patients in the 70 to 79 age group,...
Most read 12/10/20A taste of Chicago: Italian Beef10If you have driven down Broadway in Cape Girardeau within the past couple of months you may have noticed a black sign with bright red letters announcing the arrival of something new sharing the corner with well-known local establishments such as...
Most read 12/9/20Cape County health officials adjust virus quarantine guidance2Cape Girardeau County public health officials revised COVID-19 quarantine guidance Tuesday. They also reported five additional virus-related deaths of county residents. Three of the fatalities involved patients in the 70 to 79 age group, while the...
Most read 12/8/20Former Cape Central teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting student in 20099A former Cape Girardeau Central High School teacher was booked last week on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office. Freeman Fouts, 35, was booked Dec. 1 and faces charges for allegedly sexually...
Most read 12/7/20Elyssa Glaus opens Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities & Apothecary to help provide relief through natural means1The practice of herbal medicine dates back thousands of years. In fact, researchers have found tooth scrapings from tens of thousands of years ago suggesting Neanderthals chewed on medicinal plants to soothe their ailments. According to the World...