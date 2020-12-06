Walmart makes Shop with a Hero happen this year!

-
New pilot degree program set for lift off at Southeast, airport2Southeast Missouri State University, which launched an unmanned aircraft systems (drone) degree program in 2017, announced Friday its students will soon be training to become aviation pilots. Inside Commander Hanger at Cape Girardeau Regional...
Humane Society of Southeast Missouri launches Matching Gift ChallengeThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouris Matching Gift Challenge aims to raise funds to complete construction on its new facility at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau. Through Jan. 31, the Matching Gift Challenge will match donor dollars one...
Rep. Smith selected as Republican leader of Budget Committee17U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has been elected to serve as the Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee, according to a news release from Smiths office. Smith represents Missouris 8th Congressional District, which includes...
The Next Project to announce inaugural class on MondayThe inaugural class of The Next Project 2020 will be announced Monday at a special event produced by The Scout. The program will highlight 11 young people doing great things in their communities, and a movie at Rock n' Roll Drive-In will feature...
Most read 12/5/20Lanie Black represented the best of politics and accomplished the impossible2In 1998, Lanie Black did the impossible in Mississippi County. He won the contest for state representative as a Republican the first to do so since Reconstruction. The four-term legislator, farmer and Navy veteran died recently. He was 73.
Jefferson counselor named best in nation2When Olivia Carter left her Jackson home Friday morning, she had no clue how her day would unfold. Carter, 32, counselor for the last five years at Cape's Jefferson Elementary, was surprised by an announcement in the school's gymnasium where a...
Sikeston officials discuss possibility of replacing troubled fire stationSIKESTON, Mo. -- Longtime structural and flooding issues at Sikeston Fire Station No. 2 have prompted officials to pursue a replacement. At Monday's Sikeston City Council meeting, council members accepted the five-year capital improvement plan....
Oak Ridge man arrested on sex charges3Banner C. Meyer, 20, of Oak Ridge was arrested Wednesday on two counts of second-degree sexual trafficking of a child. According to a probable-cause statement written by Missouri Highway Patrolman Sgt. Jeremy Weadon, police made contact with Meyer...
Christmas fever: Start of the seasonIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southeast Missouri, but a little different from years past. With coronavirus positive case numbers having increased nationwide, statewide and locally in November, precautions to help slow the spread are...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-7-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the vacation of a portion of the Short Street public right of way in the Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, as requested by...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/7/20 meeting2Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Dec. 3 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Islamic Center asks City of Cape to combine lots for future rebuild4Cape Girardeaus Planning and Zoning Commission has given unanimous approval to join together three lots at the behest of the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, P&Z chairman Bruce Skinner said. The commission voted 8-0 to recommend to the City...
Rehder talks legislative priorities for next year4State Sen.-elect Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) will be sworn in to the upper chamber of the Missouri General Assembly Jan. 6, and said Thursday she has pre-filed legislation for the coming regular session on her signature issue: a statewide...
Suspect indentified in Wednesday shooting incident in Cape Girardeau9A man arrested for allegedly firing shots Wednesday has been identified by the Cape Girardeau Police Department as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Rose of Cape Girardeau. Rose was issued a warrant Thursday for felony unlawful use of a weapon, armed...
Sounds of the Season's 25th concert features past performancesThe 25th annual Sounds of the Season concert, sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, will be a bit different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than the usual live performance, this year's event will be a televised version of past...
Low water shouldn't disrupt Mississippi barge traffic1The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is forecast to fall to its lowest point in nearly three years later this month, but the river should remain navigable, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The river gauge at the Cape Girardeau...
Thirteen coronavirus deaths reported in area1Area health officials reported the highest one-day death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. Officials attributed 13 deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus. Eight of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (78 total). Of the Cape...
Cape County commissioners vote to accept repayment from Dutchtown promissory noteCape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to accept repayment of $8,000 from the unincorporated village of Dutchtown. In 1998, Cape Girardeau County issued a promissory note to Dutchtown for a flood control study the village was doing with...
Traffic shift to occur Monday at Center JunctionAnother traffic shift is coming at Center Junction. Beginning Monday, northbound Interstate 55 traffic will shift to one southbound lane as workers will begin demolishing the existing northbound bridge. Southbound traffic is already using one lane...
Saint Francis to hold second annual live NativitySaint Francis Healthcare System will host its second annual live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6, in Cape Girardeau. The roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and...
Photo Gallery 12/4/20Olivia Carter wins 2021 School Counselor of the Year awardDuring a "Joy Sparking Ceremony" on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, students, teachers and other staff gathered in the Jefferson Elementary School gymnasium to ultimately celebrate the official announcement that their own school counselor, Olivia Carter, won...
Most read 12/3/20Suspect arrested following shots fired, police chase12A suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of...
Most read 12/3/20Cape man killed in one-vehicle crash TuesdayA Cape Girardeau man was killed late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving ran off eastbound Highway 34 and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James R. Ross, 26, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the...
Most read 12/1/20Cape PD seeking assistance in locating drug trafficking suspectThe Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 40-year-old Thomas Jordan. Police issued a warrant on Jordan for felony drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest. His bond is currently...
Walmart makes Shop with a Hero happen this year!
Gary Elders, Store Manager of the Cape Walmart Supercenter, was determined to meet the challenge of having the Shop with a Hero event in the store for needy kids this year. "The funds of over $9,000 was raised so we just had to figure out how to make the shopping safe for everyone," he said. With input from the event coordinator Valerie Wondrick, they planned to stretch the one day event to four days with approximately 20 children per morning. The local heroes of law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and first responders including State Highway Patrol officers lined up six feet apart each beside a sanitized shopping cart ready to take a child shopping as they entered the store. Most parents waited in their cars until called by a store associate to come in and re-unite with their child or children. "Every participant was required to wear a mask," emphasized Wondrick. Each child was given $100 and free meal coupons donated by Burger King (Drury Restaurants) and Arby's. "Raising the funds also took a new path," Wondrick said. "We had participants such as Becky Riney of Signature HomeStyles and Beverly Johnson Delph, area Mary Kay Sales Director who did online charity drives for us." Other funds were provided by the Cape Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Market's Walmart Foundation grants, Cape County Ambulance Service, Cape Evening Optimist Club, Scott City Police and Fire Departments, and Walmart associates. "It was a challenge which we met but hopefully next year we'll be back to normal," Elders added.
