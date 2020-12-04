Prayer 12-4-20

More to explore
Rehder talks legislative priorities for next year1State Sen.-elect Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) will be sworn in to the upper chamber of the Missouri General Assembly Jan. 6, and said Thursday she has pre-filed legislation for the coming regular session on her signature issue: a statewide...
Suspect indentified in Wednesday shooting incident in Cape Girardeau1A man arrested for allegedly firing shots Wednesday has been identified by the Cape Girardeau Police Department as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Rose of Cape Girardeau. Rose was issued a warrant Thursday for felony unlawful use of a weapon, armed...
Sounds of the Season's 25th concert features past performancesThe 25th annual Sounds of the Season concert, sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, will be a bit different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than the usual live performance, this year's event will be a televised version of past...
Low water shouldn't disrupt Mississippi barge trafficThe Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is forecast to fall to its lowest point in nearly three years later this month, but the river should remain navigable, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The river gauge at the Cape Girardeau...
Islamic Center asks City of Cape to combine lots for future rebuild1Cape Girardeaus Planning and Zoning Commission has given unanimous approval to join together three lots at the behest of the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, P&Z chairman Bruce Skinner said. The commission voted 8-0 to recommend to the City...
Thirteen coronavirus deaths reported in areaArea health officials reported the highest one-day death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. Officials attributed 13 deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus. Eight of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (78 total). Of the Cape...
Cape County commissioners vote to accept repayment from Dutchtown promissory noteCape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to accept repayment of $8,000 from the unincorporated village of Dutchtown. In 1998, Cape Girardeau County issued a promissory note to Dutchtown for a flood control study the village was doing with...
Traffic shift to occur Monday at Center JunctionAnother traffic shift is coming at Center Junction. Beginning Monday, northbound Interstate 55 traffic will shift to one southbound lane as workers will begin demolishing the existing northbound bridge. Southbound traffic is already using one lane...
Saint Francis to hold second annual live NativitySaint Francis Healthcare System will host its second annual live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6, in Cape Girardeau. The roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and...
Notre Dame bingos suspended until FebruaryAn expected surge of COVID-19 cases has prompted Notre Dame Regional High School officials to suspend regularly scheduled bingo events at Bingo World, 823 Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, until Feb. 3. A release from the school stated the suspension...
Gender-based violence prominent in Missouri, especially during coronavirus pandemic13Missouri was the second-worst state per capita in the United States with regards to women being murdered by men, according to a report written by the Violence Policy Center. In the report, which uses data from 2018, 73 women were murdered by men in...
Wallingford supports brief delay in passing coronavirus liability protection bill2State Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said he was "surprised" to discover Gov. Mike Parson had asked the leadership in the General Assembly's upper chamber to remove the COVID-19 liability protection legislation from consideration in the...
Suspect arrested following shots fired, police chase9A suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of...
Oak Ridge Schools have new face-covering order2The Oak Ridge School District in northwestern Cape Girardeau County implemented a mask mandate Monday and will continue the policy for students in the second through 12th grade until further notice. The mandate is in effect only during the normal...
Eight virus-related deaths reported2Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Wednesday. Officials with Cape Girardeau County reported about 100 new cases of the disease Wednesday, but attributed no additional deaths to it. The county's testing positivity rate rose to...
Impressionist exhibition opens Friday at River Campus"Sayaka Ganz: Reclaimed Creations" opens Friday in Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Ganz uses common household items to create animal forms with a sense of movement and self-awareness. She manipulates and assembles...
Cape man killed in one-vehicle crash TuesdayA Cape Girardeau man was killed late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving ran off eastbound Highway 34 and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James R. Ross, 26, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the...
Missouri senators advance $1.2B virus aid package4COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature resumed work Tuesday after a special session had been delayed because several lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus. Senators were scheduled to begin work mid-November. The Senate leader pushed off...
Cape County Court working to reduce jail population despite suspending jury trials through February1The Cape Girardeau County Court enacted an administrative order Monday extending its suspension of jury trials through Feb. 26 because of increased COVID-19 activity in the area. The extension leaves the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center over...
Hahs to seek reelection as mayor; highlights areas of emphasis4Dwain Hahs has decided to seek a fourth two-year term in office in 2021 as mayor of Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat. Hahs, who succeeded long-tenured mayoral incumbent Barbara Lohr in 2015, informed the city's Board of Aldermen of his...
Planning continues for hoped-for Jackson bridges4Surveying work has begun on a possible Mary Street Bridge project in Jackson as officials investigate options to bring to the city's Board of Aldermen with an eye toward building a two-way span over Hubble Creek in 2022. According to previous...
Cape parks department cancels Thursday dance because of coronavirus1The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department has canceled Thursday's planned Community Dance and Social scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at the Arena Building. "Out of concern for the health of our senior population, we regretfully must cancel (the...
Local News 12/1/20One City, Old Town Cape promoting local vendors with holiday events SaturdayOne City and Old Town Cape will be hosting their own separate holiday shopping events this weekend at One City and outside The Indie House in Cape Girardeau, respectively, to promote local businesses. ...
Local News 12/1/20Reimagining generosity in the COVID era on Giving TuesdayCount the United Way of Southeast Missouri among those fundraising organizations putting more priority this year on Giving Tuesday, a philanthropic effort following the Thanksgiving holiday. The pandemic has forced the change in emphasis, local...
MDC: Deer census not needed within Cape17Ron Duff saw the unexpected Tuesday morning as he drove southbound on Perryville Road not far from St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau -- an antlered buck whitetail deer standing in the street. "It was a very foggy day; the buck held [its]...
Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout area28Area health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days. Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began. Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases...
Most read 11/27/20Cape couple helps customers 'keep' time1Sean and Nancy Barnes used to hold conventional jobs but now devote themselves to a business fixing mechanical clocks. Called S&N Clock Repair, the couple works out of a shop next to their home in Cape's Rolling Hills Subdivision. Sean, a Jackson...