Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly seeking support

-
Column (12/1/20)Don't let coronavirus kill your ChristmasI'm torn this year. I've never been much of a Christmas decorator post-childhood, and everybody knows I rail against those Hallmark snow movies, as I call them. Last year, what with the new house and all, I did my thang, and put up not one, but two...
-
Column (12/1/20)The day I watched Diego Maradona playIf you love soccer, you know Diego Maradona as one of the all-time greats. The day I watched him play was June 8, 1990, in Milan, Italy, the opening match of the once-every-four-years World Cup, with Argentina defending its crown. When that day...
-
-
Column (11/30/20)GOP future depends on more black, brown votersBig questions remain about what exactly happened in the 2020 election. Ive been looking over history, compiled on the Statista website, of total votes cast in presidential elections compared with the number of eligible voters. 2020 seems very,...
-
Column (11/28/20)Swan Commentary: Congress is running out of time to support frontline doctorsAs COVID-19 cases continue to surge, our doctors are working tirelessly to ensure patients have the best possible chance of surviving this deadly virus. Unfortunately, the federal government is planning to move forward with policy that would have...
-
-
-
Column (11/28/20)Democrats want unity only on their termsMany Trump haters have been lying all along about President Donald Trump, what he stands for, what his record has been and who his supporters are. Now they tell us they want unity. What Trump wants -- and want his supporters want -- is for America...
-
Editorial (11/27/20)Shop local, take precautions when shopping for ChristmasThe unofficial start to Christmas shopping begins this weekend. In recent years the Black Friday kickoff has consistently started earlier and earlier. Some would camp out overnight to be the first ones in a shopping center. Then instead of opening...
-
Column (11/27/20)Giving thanks, maintaining perspective in a pandemicEvery Thanksgiving, we make a conscious effort to give thanks. This year, even in the midst of a pandemic, I'd encourage you to be genuinely grateful for everything you may take for granted. There is still so very much. Let's be thankful that we...
-
Column (11/27/20)The coming anti-COVID restriction backlashThe backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and culture eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic...
-
Column (11/25/20)Nation is not alone; thank you God for many blessingsThere are struggles in the land, as there always are and will be, because humans are imperfect beings. But America remains a land of bounty, good in its spirit, founded on hope of a better future, with institutions built to last, and people free to...
-
Column (11/25/20)Trump faces critical choice about his political futureDonald Trump is nearing a crossroads. Those who allege that he has endangered the tradition of smooth presidential transitions by not conceding immediately after the media declared him the loser suffer amnesia. When Trump was elected in 2016, the...
-
Column (11/24/20)Blunts talks COVID vaccine, election results and Trump legacySen. Roy Blunt says the United States has written two new chapters on how to respond to a pandemic, one on testing and another on vaccines. The senator spoke with me Friday afternoon on several topics, including the good news about multiple COVID-19...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/23/20)EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitudeThanksgiving a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/20/20)Cape counselor recognized at national levelA Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association. Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October,...
-
-
Editorial (11/18/20)Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is importantSeveral area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet. This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason...
-
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
-
-
-
-
Editorial (11/13/20)First of several SEMO commencements to be held Saturday with COVID precautionsSoutheast Missouri State University will host the first of several upcoming commencement ceremonies this weekend to recognize the university's new graduates. The spring and summer 2020 commencement was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19....
-
Editorial (11/12/20)Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserveAmericans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...
-
-
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly seeking support
The Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs will operate a little differently from previous years this Christmas, but the need for support is still great more so this year with the challenges of COVID-19.
Toybox is collecting toy donations at several area businesses, including the Southeast Missourian. And there is coordination between Toybox and Toys for Tots, meaning donations can be made at drop boxes labeled for either of the drives.
Special care will be implemented to disinfect items before they are delivered. And the Santa-delivery method will also be adjusted for social distancing.
Christmas for the Elderly, a program that helps seniors with essential items and gifts cards, is only accepting monetary or gift-card donations this year as a way to protect recipients from the virus.
Donations may be made via mail to Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703. The deadline is Dec. 10, with distribution set to begin Dec. 17.
It's been a challenging year for many, but supporting these efforts to spread Christmas cheer to young and old alike is important. We hope you will consider supporting the cause.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.