Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly seeking support

Editorial

The Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs will operate a little differently from previous years this Christmas, but the need for support is still great  more so this year with the challenges of COVID-19.

Toybox is collecting toy donations at several area businesses, including the Southeast Missourian. And there is coordination between Toybox and Toys for Tots, meaning donations can be made at drop boxes labeled for either of the drives.

Special care will be implemented to disinfect items before they are delivered. And the Santa-delivery method will also be adjusted for social distancing.

Christmas for the Elderly, a program that helps seniors with essential items and gifts cards, is only accepting monetary or gift-card donations this year as a way to protect recipients from the virus.

Donations may be made via mail to Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703. The deadline is Dec. 10, with distribution set to begin Dec. 17.

It's been a challenging year for many, but supporting these efforts to spread Christmas cheer to young and old alike is important. We hope you will consider supporting the cause.