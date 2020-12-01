Prayer 12-1-20

More to explore
Reimagining generosity in the COVID era on Giving TuesdayCount the United Way of Southeast Missouri among those fundraising organizations putting more priority this year on Giving Tuesday, a philanthropic effort following the Thanksgiving holiday. The pandemic has forced the change in emphasis, local...
Package delivery companies prepare for 'shipageddon'In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, its expected more families will hold virtual celebrations this year instead of gathering in large groups to celebrate the holidays. And with fewer in-person gatherings, delivery services are preparing for what...
One City, Old Town Cape promoting local vendors with holiday events SaturdayOne City and Old Town Cape will be hosting their own separate holiday shopping events this weekend at One City and outside The Indie House in Cape Girardeau, respectively, to promote local businesses. ...
More students to return to classrooms in Cape public schools1The Tigers@Home remote learning program will be smaller in the Cape Girardeau School District come mid-January. Since the fall, 27.94% of district students have been enrolled virtually. Only 15.89% will be signed up for the start of the second...
Coronavirus cases, deaths continue moving upward in areaCOVID-19-related deaths in Cape Girardeau County have risen to 70. New virus cases grew 190 since Friday, pushing the countys total number of virus cases to 5,727, while 4,263 county residents have recovered from the disease. As of Monday, there...
Cape PD seeking assistance in locating drug trafficking suspectThe Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 40-year-old Thomas Jordan. Police issued a warrant on Jordan for felony drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest. His bond is currently...
Local News 11/30/20Missouri November firearms deer harvest smallest in six years, MDC reports2According to the unofficial count from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), hunters took the smallest number of deer during the Nov. 14 to 24 firearms season since 2014. Show Me State hunters took 176,604 deer during the 11-day 2020...
MDC: Deer census not needed within Cape17Ron Duff saw the unexpected Tuesday morning as he drove southbound on Perryville Road not far from St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau -- an antlered buck whitetail deer standing in the street. "It was a very foggy day; the buck held [its]...
Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout area28Area health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days. Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began. Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/30/205Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Nov. 23 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
FISH Pantry weathers pandemic storm, reduced donations2Her story, though unusual, wasn't extraordinary. A single mother raising a teenage son. Another single mother with a teenage son comes to visit and asks to borrow her car to run errands. She never returned. Two mouths to feed were now three. Into...
With coronavirus raging, annual flu season begins20Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials have continuously tracked and posted COVID-19 data on social media throughout this ongoing pandemic, but that virus isn't the only health threat they are watching. With the influenza season still...
Cape couple helps customers 'keep' time1Sean and Nancy Barnes used to hold conventional jobs but now devote themselves to a business fixing mechanical clocks. Called S&N Clock Repair, the couple works out of a shop next to their home in Cape's Rolling Hills Subdivision. Sean, a Jackson...
Santa arrives Friday, but don't sit on his lap1Santa Claus arrives at West Park Mall Friday, but this year his visits with boys and girls on his "naughty" and "nice" lists will be "socially distanced" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Visits with Santa is such a time-honored tradition, and while...
Local News 11/26/20New book celebrates Cape native Gen. McKee's life2Capturing the essence of Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps, Jerry Ford and Dr. Frank Nickell tell the story of the Cape Girardeau native in their newly released book, "Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee." McKee, who died...
Local News 11/26/20Veterans' Christmas stockings campaign underwayBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Veterans' organizations are encouraging individuals not to forget our military heroes this holiday season. With most veterans' homes not allowing visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas will be tough this year for...
Nine virus-related deaths reported15By Rick Fahr Southeast Missourian Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday and Wednesday by area health officials. Four of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the countys 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began....
Escrow info missing from Cape County tax bills5Thousands of Cape Girardeau County residents are opening their county real estate tax bills this week and wondering whether they need to write a check to the county even though their taxes were held in escrow. The countys tax bills typically...
When thousands of turkeys ran the streets of Cape Girardeau15While on one of my lunch-hour trips down to Annie Lauries antique store a few weeks ago, I came across a unique photograph. The mounted image appeared to date from around the turn of the last century and was found among a group of known Cape...
Thankful People (and animals): Mac's Mission is thankful for 'unicorn puppy'As he waddles around his domain, Narwhal can see the good he is doing. Perhaps the most famous beagle-dachshund mix in the world, the "unicorn puppy" with a tail growing out of his forehead has helped expand Mac's Mission in two big ways, according...
Blunts talks COVID vaccine, election results and Trump legacy29Sen. Roy Blunt says the United States has written two new chapters on how to respond to a pandemic, one on testing and another on vaccines. The senator spoke with me Friday afternoon on several topics, including the good news about multiple COVID-19...
Thankful People: Graham beats coronavirus with lots of helpIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, intubation was often a precursor to death. Patients sick enough to require help breathing usually didn't live. Dr. Keith Graham of Cape Girardeau was one of those patients. The pulmonary/critical...
Five virus-related deaths reported in region5Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 5,231 total cases Monday, with 3,761 recoveries and 63 virus-related deaths. There were 1,407 active cases in the county...