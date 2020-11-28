Poor road work in Cape

Letter to the Editor

If you live in Cape Girardeau you have most likely driven on West End Blvd. For years there had been a pretty bad dip/trouble spot at the intersection of Rockwood Drive across from Capaha Park. You may also know this spot from the famous "Riverboat House."

Recently street repairs were made to Rockwood Drive, and to my surprise the so-called dip/trouble spot was also being repaired. I anxiously awaited the concrete work to be finished thinking what a pleasure it would be to finally not drive over that chug hole anymore. The day arrived when the crew was finished with the work, barriers removed. I drove over the newly constructed spot and BAM! The dip was reinvented in the same place, with precise accuracy down to the culprit -- a man hole cover that must be a foot below road grade.

"Wow...just Wow," I yelled out loud. Who decided to leave an existing problem the same instead of fixing the problem when you had the chance? I'm no rocket scientist, but it seems they could have raised the pipe/man hole cover to road grade and then poured the concrete flush. Instead they beveled the surrounding area steeply down to the existing man hole cover and created a masterpiece of road construction. Brilliant. And when you drive over that and your vehicle makes a violent jolt, just remember this post and wonder how your city tax dollars are being spent on engineering marvels such as the "Riverboat House Dip."

WILLIAM CALDWELL, Cape Girardeau