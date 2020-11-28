Missouri needs mask mandate

-
Column (11/28/20)Congress is running out of time to support frontline doctorsAs COVID-19 cases continue to surge, our doctors are working tirelessly to ensure patients have the best possible chance of surviving this deadly virus. Unfortunately, the federal government is planning to move forward with policy that would have...
Column (11/28/20)Democrats want unity only on their termsMany Trump haters have been lying all along about President Donald Trump, what he stands for, what his record has been and who his supporters are. Now they tell us they want unity. What Trump wants -- and want his supporters want -- is for America...
Editorial (11/27/20)Shop local, take precautions when shopping for ChristmasThe unofficial start to Christmas shopping begins this weekend. In recent years the Black Friday kickoff has consistently started earlier and earlier. Some would camp out overnight to be the first ones in a shopping center. Then instead of opening...
Column (11/27/20)Giving thanks, maintaining perspective in a pandemicEvery Thanksgiving, we make a conscious effort to give thanks. This year, even in the midst of a pandemic, I'd encourage you to be genuinely grateful for everything you may take for granted. There is still so very much. Let's be thankful that we...
Column (11/27/20)The coming anti-COVID restriction backlashThe backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and culture eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic...
Column (11/25/20)Nation is not alone; thank you God for many blessingsThere are struggles in the land, as there always are and will be, because humans are imperfect beings. But America remains a land of bounty, good in its spirit, founded on hope of a better future, with institutions built to last, and people free to...
Column (11/25/20)Trump faces critical choice about his political futureDonald Trump is nearing a crossroads. Those who allege that he has endangered the tradition of smooth presidential transitions by not conceding immediately after the media declared him the loser suffer amnesia. When Trump was elected in 2016, the...
Blunts talks COVID vaccine, election results and Trump legacySen. Roy Blunt says the United States has written two new chapters on how to respond to a pandemic, one on testing and another on vaccines. The senator spoke with me Friday afternoon on several topics, including the good news about multiple COVID-19...
Christians in the Middle East need usArchbishop Bashar Warda is a man of hope, humility, courage and defiance. Christians will stay in the Middle East, like it or not, he says -- even if there is little or no room for them among Muslim leaders in the region. "Chilling" doesn't begin to...
Giving Tuesday plays important role -- especially in 2020Before an eager farewell to 2020, most of us would like to take control back of this year's unpredictable narrative. Is it possible to contend with our disruptive antagonist and win 2020 from its grip? Yes, I believe we can change 2020's story from...
Editorial (11/23/20)EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitudeThanksgiving a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of...
Editorial (11/20/20)Cape counselor recognized at national levelA Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association. Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October,...
Editorial (11/18/20)Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is importantSeveral area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet. This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason...
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
Editorial (11/13/20)First of several SEMO commencements to be held Saturday with COVID precautionsSoutheast Missouri State University will host the first of several upcoming commencement ceremonies this weekend to recognize the university's new graduates. The spring and summer 2020 commencement was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19....
Editorial (11/12/20)Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserveAmericans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
Missouri needs mask mandate
When I take a life saving shot for my Multiple Sclerosis, I use a piece of medical equipment called a syringe. There are many items of medical equipment: protective gloves, bandages, ventilators, and, yes, face masks. Face masks have been used successfully for over 100 years by our medical heroes. They save lives. There is nothing mysterious about them, and they are politically neutral just like the virus we seek to defeat.
Like my syringes, they only work if used properly. Carrying my syringe around in my purse unused makes it as ineffective as wearing your mask over your Adam's apple, under your nose, or pulling it below your mouth while talking.
All credible scientific and medical evidence points to the dramatic life saving effectiveness of these medical devices with no adverse effects, including breathing difficulties. If you still feel they restrict your breathing, face shields are an alternative.
Some find masks unpleasant to wear. One thinks that months in an ICU on a ventilator cut off from your loved ones would be a far worse experience. Even lying in bed with a milder case of COVID-19 might improve ones attitude toward mask wearing.
Much hostility toward wearing these pieces of medical equipment could have been avoided if at the beginning of this pandemic, our leaders had been more responsible in promoting them rather than politicizing them. It's never too late to admit you were wrong and do the right thing. It's time for mask mandates in Missouri.
MARY MEYER, Jackson