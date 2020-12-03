Today in History
Today is Thursday, Dec. 3, the 338th day of 2020. There are 28 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Dec. 3, 1984, thousands of people died after a cloud of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide plant operated by a Union Carbide subsidiary in Bhopal, India.
On this date:
In 1818, Illinois was admitted as the 21st state.
In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.
In 1833, Oberlin College in Ohio -- the first truly coeducational school of higher learning in the United States -- began holding classes.
In 1960, the Lerner and Loewe musical "Camelot," starring Julie Andrews as Guenevere, Richard Burton as King Arthur and Robert Goulet as Lancelot, opened on Broadway.
In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California at Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.
In 1965, the Beatles' sixth studio album, "Rubber Soul," was released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone (it was released in the U.S. by Capitol Records three days later).
In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.
In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.
In 1992, the Greek tanker Aegean Sea spilled more than 21 million gallons of crude oil when it ran aground off northwestern Spain.
In 1994, AIDS activist Elizabeth Glaser, who along with her two children were infected with HIV because of a blood transfusion, died in Santa Monica, California, at age 47.
In 2014, a Staten Island, New York, grand jury declined to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo in the July 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, a Black man who'd been stopped on suspicion of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. (Pantaleo would be fired from the police force in August 2019.) Herman Badillo, a Bronx politician who was the first person born in Puerto Rico to become a U.S. congressman, died at age 85.
In 2017, the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain, CVS, announced that it was buying Aetna, the third-largest health insurer, in order to push much deeper into customer care.
Ten years ago: During a surprise holiday-season visit to Afghanistan, President Barack Obama told cheering U.S. troops at Bagram Air Field they were succeeding in their mission to fight terrorism; however, foul weather prevented Obama from meeting with President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to address frayed relations. The Labor Department reported the U.S. unemployment rate had risen in November 2010 to 9.8 percent after three straight months at 9.6 percent.
Five years ago: Congress approved a 5-year, $305 billion bill to address the nation's aging and congested transportation systems (the bill was approved on a 359-65 vote in the House, and an 83-16 vote in the Senate). Defense Secretary Ash Carter ordered the armed services to open all military jobs to women, removing the final barriers that had kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts. Former Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland was found dead in his tour bus in Bloomington, Minnesota; he was 48.
One year ago: A 300-page report prepared by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee found "serious misconduct" by President Donald Trump in his dealings with Ukraine; the report would serve as a foundation for debate over whether Trump should be impeached and removed from office. At the NATO summit in London, Trump branded Democrats as "unpatriotic" for moving ahead with the impeachment effort while he was overseas. After initially seeking to hold the 2020 G7 summit at a resort he owns in Florida, Trump announced that the annual gathering would be held at the Camp David retreat in Maryland. (It ended up being postponed by the coronavirus outbreak.)
Today's Birthdays: Movie director Jean-Luc Godard is 90. Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 89. Actor Nicolas Coster is 87. Actor Mary Alice is 79. Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 72. Rock singer Mickey Thomas is 71. Country musician Paul Gregg (Restless Heart) is 66. Actor Steven Culp is 65. Actor Daryl Hannah is 60. Actor Julianne Moore is 60. Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 55. Actor Brendan Fraser is 52. Singer Montell Jordan is 52. Actor Royale Watkins is 51. Actor Bruno Campos is 47. Actor Holly Marie Combs is 47. Actor Liza Lapira is 45. Actor Lauren Roman is 45. Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 41. Actor/comedian Tiffany Haddish is 41. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 40. Actor Jenna Dewan is 40. Actor Brian Bonsall is 39. Actor Dascha Polanco is 38. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 37. Americana musician Michael Calabrese (Lake Street Dive) is 36. Actor Amanda Seyfried is 35. Actor Michael Angarano is 33. Actor Jake T. Austin is 26.
-
Gender-based violence prominent in Missouri, especially during coronavirus pandemicMissouri was the second-worst state per capita in the United States with regards to women being murdered by men, according to a report written by the Violence Policy Center. In the report, which uses data from 2018, 73 women were murdered by men in...
-
Wallingford supports brief delay in passing coronavirus liability protection billState Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said he was "surprised" to discover Gov. Mike Parson had asked the leadership in the General Assembly's upper chamber to remove the COVID-19 liability protection legislation from consideration in the...
-
Suspect arrested following shots fired, police chaseA suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of...
-
Oak Ridge Schools have new face-covering orderThe Oak Ridge School District in northwestern Cape Girardeau County implemented a mask mandate Monday and will continue the policy for students in the second through 12th grade until further notice. The mandate is in effect only during the normal...
-
Eight virus-related deaths reportedEight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Wednesday. Officials with Cape Girardeau County reported about 100 new cases of the disease Wednesday, but attributed no additional deaths to it. The county's testing positivity rate rose to...
-
Impressionist exhibition opens Friday at River Campus"Sayaka Ganz: Reclaimed Creations" opens Friday in Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Ganz uses common household items to create animal forms with a sense of movement and self-awareness. She manipulates and assembles...
-
Cape man killed in one-vehicle crash TuesdayA Cape Girardeau man was killed late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving ran off eastbound Highway 34 and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James R. Ross, 26, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the...
-
-
Missouri senators advance $1.2B virus aid package1COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature resumed work Tuesday after a special session had been delayed because several lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus. Senators were scheduled to begin work mid-November. The Senate leader pushed off...
-
Cape County Court working to reduce jail population despite suspending jury trials through February1The Cape Girardeau County Court enacted an administrative order Monday extending its suspension of jury trials through Feb. 26 because of increased COVID-19 activity in the area. The extension leaves the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center over...
-
Hahs to seek reelection as mayor; highlights areas of emphasis3Dwain Hahs has decided to seek a fourth two-year term in office in 2021 as mayor of Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat. Hahs, who succeeded long-tenured mayoral incumbent Barbara Lohr in 2015, informed the city's Board of Aldermen of his...
-
Planning continues for hoped-for Jackson bridges4Surveying work has begun on a possible Mary Street Bridge project in Jackson as officials investigate options to bring to the city's Board of Aldermen with an eye toward building a two-way span over Hubble Creek in 2022. According to previous...
-
Cape parks department cancels Thursday dance because of coronavirus1The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department has canceled Thursday's planned Community Dance and Social scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at the Arena Building. "Out of concern for the health of our senior population, we regretfully must cancel (the...
-
One City, Old Town Cape promoting local vendors with holiday events SaturdayOne City and Old Town Cape will be hosting their own separate holiday shopping events this weekend at One City and outside The Indie House in Cape Girardeau, respectively, to promote local businesses. ...
-
Reimagining generosity in the COVID era on Giving TuesdayCount the United Way of Southeast Missouri among those fundraising organizations putting more priority this year on Giving Tuesday, a philanthropic effort following the Thanksgiving holiday. The pandemic has forced the change in emphasis, local...
-
Package delivery companies prepare for 'shipageddon'2In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, its expected more families will hold virtual celebrations this year instead of gathering in large groups to celebrate the holidays. And with fewer in-person gatherings, delivery services are preparing for what...
-
Scott County crash claims life of Notre Dame junior11A Notre Dame Regional High School junior was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday. Abigail Jansen, 17, of Kelso, Missouri, was the sole occupant of a 2010 Toyota Camry that went off the side of the road and struck a tree ...
-
More students to return to classrooms in Cape public schools3The Tigers@Home remote learning program will be smaller in the Cape Girardeau School District come mid-January. Since the fall, 27.94% of district students have been enrolled virtually. Only 15.89% will be signed up for the start of the second...
-
Coronavirus cases, deaths continue moving upward in area1COVID-19-related deaths in Cape Girardeau County have risen to 70. New virus cases grew 190 since Friday, pushing the countys total number of virus cases to 5,727, while 4,263 county residents have recovered from the disease. As of Monday, there...
-
Cape PD seeking assistance in locating drug trafficking suspectThe Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 40-year-old Thomas Jordan. Police issued a warrant on Jordan for felony drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest. His bond is currently...
-
Local News 11/30/20Missouri November firearms deer harvest smallest in six years, MDC reports2According to the unofficial count from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), hunters took the smallest number of deer during the Nov. 14 to 24 firearms season since 2014. Show Me State hunters took 176,604 deer during the 11-day 2020...
-
MDC: Deer census not needed within Cape17Ron Duff saw the unexpected Tuesday morning as he drove southbound on Perryville Road not far from St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau -- an antlered buck whitetail deer standing in the street. "It was a very foggy day; the buck held [its]...
-
-
Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout area28Area health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days. Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began. Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases...
-
-
-
Cape couple helps customers 'keep' time1Sean and Nancy Barnes used to hold conventional jobs but now devote themselves to a business fixing mechanical clocks. Called S&N Clock Repair, the couple works out of a shop next to their home in Cape's Rolling Hills Subdivision. Sean, a Jackson...
-
-
Most read 11/25/20Escrow info missing from Cape County tax bills5Thousands of Cape Girardeau County residents are opening their county real estate tax bills this week and wondering whether they need to write a check to the county even though their taxes were held in escrow. The countys tax bills typically...
-
Most read 11/25/20When thousands of turkeys ran the streets of Cape Girardeau15While on one of my lunch-hour trips down to Annie Lauries antique store a few weeks ago, I came across a unique photograph. The mounted image appeared to date from around the turn of the last century and was found among a group of known Cape...
-
Most read 11/24/20Thankful People: Graham beats coronavirus with lots of helpIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, intubation was often a precursor to death. Patients sick enough to require help breathing usually didn't live. Dr. Keith Graham of Cape Girardeau was one of those patients. The pulmonary/critical...