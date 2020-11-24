Kudos to county clerk

Letter to the Editor

How extremely fortunate Cape Girardeau County is to have Kara Summers as our County Clerk. What an awesome responsibility she and her tremendous staff carry.

Kara's visible and measurable commitment to honesty, integrity, reliability, truth, timeliness and dependability are traits of character we need to emulate. Kara concentrates on solving a problem, not what the problem might produce. When "the world" was anguishing over the long lines that everyone knew were going to take place, Kara was quietly developing additional voting locations and training some 160 additional volunteers.

As "the world" was complaining bitterly how the postal departments would never be able to handle the massive number of mail-in ballots, Kara was quietly meeting with our local postal departments to explore how best to prevent the problem.

Polls opened at 6 a.m., closed at 7 p.m., and at 9:30 p.m. votes were counted and recorded. No long lines, no backup, no new votes discovered the next day. Proper planning prevented poor performance.

In case there was any doubt in your mind, I plan to run for President of the Kara Summers Fan Club.

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau