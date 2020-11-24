Nation is not alone; thank you God for many blessings

Opinion

Associated Press

There are struggles in the land, as there always are and will be, because humans are imperfect beings. But America remains a land of bounty, good in its spirit, founded on hope of a better future, with institutions built to last, and people free to self-determine and help one another. We have much for which to be grateful.

For me, at the heart, is God's gift to us of a Son whose love and death forgave our sins. And then a wife and family -- and mother, father, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues and community -- who bring joys in ways uncountable. To those who have lost loved ones this year, or who have struggled with the angst of politics and pandemic, you are not alone. My heart goes out to you, and prayers are raised for your healing, your strength and your peace. I welcome your prayers, too.

Indeed, prayer is what Thanksgiving is about, starting with President George Washington, who declared our nation's first Thanksgiving in 1789 "to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor."

Washington proclaimed, may we "unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions ... to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed -- to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord -- To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the increase of science among them and us -- and generally to grant unto all humanity such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best."

Never miss another column Get Jon K. Rust's column delivered to your inbox

For the following 74 years, a day of Thanksgiving was managed individually by the states, with prayers and proclamations from presidents, until President Abraham Lincoln standardized a national holiday throughout the land. In 1863, in the midst of a civil war, he celebrated a long list of blessings with praise to "Almighty God."

Lincoln closed his proclamation: "No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy. It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American People.

"I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.

"And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence ... commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union."

This week as Americans we celebrate Thanksgiving again. Many of our prayers remain the same: for providence, wisdom, gratitude, protection, mercy, peace, harmony, tranquility and union. And that is good, because a people that prays together -- in their own ways -- for such vital things is stronger because of it.

You are not alone. We are not alone. And this nation is not alone. Thank you God for your many blessings.

Jon K. Rust publisher of the Southeast Missourian.