EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitude

Editorial

Thanksgiving  a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of isolation and quarantine, of COVID. But theres always something to be thankful for.

For more than 20 years, the Salvation Army has provided around 600 Thanksgiving meals in our community to those in need of a hot meal, a feeling of family and togetherness.

The Salvation Army has had to adjust its plans because of the pandemic, but will continue serving not only our community, but their traditional Thanksgiving Day meal, only to take home and enjoy this year.

Many of us wont be able to take turns saying what we are thankful for as we sit around the dining room table, as many families do. But we can gather via Zoom or FaceTime, in an effort to take care of one another and give thanks to the Almighty for the blessings in our lives.

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal, there are many in-person holiday events planned around the area, including parades, open houses, church events, photos with Santa, etc. As COVID cases increase, and holiday festivities begin, please remember to practice proper precautions.