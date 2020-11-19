SHOP LOCAL: Blackbird Monogram + Gift

Since opening in February of 2019, Blackbird Monogram + Gift has introduced a personalized shopping experience to southeast Missouri. Offering a variety of unique jewelry, home décor, apparel and collectible items as well as custom personalization, you will be sure to find something special for everyone on your shopping list this Holiday Season.

Personalization is included with every purchase, and were happy to add personalization to any of your other items purchased outside our store. From embroidery to heat-press, decals to signage  theres no better way to showcase your personal style! Call or stop by the store and let us help you create something one-of-a-kind.

Were kicking off the Holiday Season with Black Friday specials! The first 50 customers to shop with us will receive a SWAG BAG stocked full fun gifts (with a minimum purchase of $50), and a FREE limited edition Ornament as a special with a purchase of $50 or more in Happy Everything items. Make sure to keep checking our social media pages for additional specials all season long. We cant wait to shop and create with you!