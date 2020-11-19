*Menu
Quilt of Valor Award Presentation

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by LaDonna Hengst
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Typed in Your Story

Richard Hengst, Retired U.S.Airforce & U.S. Navy Seabee, was presented a Quilt of Valor Award by Barbara Rose Narsh, Judy Break Douglas, & Mary Green(not pictured). There have been 200,000 quilts given to date. Quite an honor to receive this tribute.

