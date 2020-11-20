Cape counselor recognized at national level

Editorial

A Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association.

Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October, she was recognized as the Missouri State Counselor of the Year, and in 2019 she was the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association's Elementary Counselor of the Year.

The national award, according to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, recognizes school counselors based on counseling innovations, school programs, leadership and advocacy and contributions to student outcomes.

Congratulations to Carter on this impressive recognition. And thank you to all the local school counselors who do their best to help students succeed both in the classroom and beyond.