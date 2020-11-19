Voters rejected Trump, Dems

-
Column (11/19/20)Taking COVID-19 precautions at weddings, funerals and Thanksgiving events is vitalWe are in the third wave of COVID-19 in the country. In Cape Girardeau County, the positivity rate, which indicates number of positive tests as a percentage of all tests -- more than 25 percent -- is staggering. Now is the time to wear masks, cut...
-
Column (11/18/20)The failure of Black Lives MatterBlack Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden's line, "Build Back Better," and Donald Trump's "Keep America Great" or "Make America Great Again,...
-
Editorial (11/18/20)Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is importantSeveral area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet. This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason...
-
Column (11/18/20)Biden's search for bipartisanship (and bloated budgets)As he claimed victory in the race for the White House, Joe Biden declared that now is "a time to heal." Like Republican Jack Kemp before his vice presidential debate with Al Gore in 1996, Biden added: "Stop treating our opponents as our enemies....
-
-
'Judgmental' joins 'racist' as insult meant to silence"Judgmental" has joined "racist" as the ultimate attempt to silence people with differing perspectives. No one wants to be called either, of course, which is exactly what fuels the label-throwers to throw that insult around all willy-nilly. It...
-
Catholic beliefs, Catholic responsibilities"Are you celebrating?" The Uber driver's question took me a little off-guard. And then he may have gotten an earful from me. He was talking about the election. And my answer was "no." There is nothing to celebrate when New York City was boarded up...
-
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
-
Column (11/16/20)The completely insane Electoral College strategyWhy limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump's challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect,...
-
-
Column (11/14/20)As COVID-19 cases explode, a plea from Cape Girardeau hospital execsCOVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in our area, and local hospital management and public health officials are deeply concerned. On one hand, there is no need to panic. But COVID is putting a strain on local staffing, particularly nurses, as hospitals...
-
-
-
Column (11/14/20)Will Trump ride off into the sunset?I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a "tragic hero." Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and...
-
-
Editorial (11/13/20)First of several SEMO commencements to be held Saturday with COVID precautionsSoutheast Missouri State University will host the first of several upcoming commencement ceremonies this weekend to recognize the university's new graduates. The spring and summer 2020 commencement was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19....
-
Editorial (11/12/20)Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserveAmericans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
-
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
-
Editorial (11/4/20)FCA's Fields of Faith connected student athletes with inspiring messageYoung people face many challenges in today's society. COVID-19, the resulting lockdowns and current social restrictions have brought on even more issues. Considering this, it's good to see events like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of...
-
-
Editorial (10/30/20)Old Town Cape's Revivify surpasses fundraising goal despite pandemic challengeThe coronavirus pandemic has made in-person events nearly impossible this year. This has been especially hard on organizations that use gatherings as a way to raise money for important philanthropic causes. Old Town Cape took the proverbial lemons...
-
-
Letter (10/29/20)Pro-lifers support Amendment 3Two years ago, the good people of Missouri were told that the so called "Clean Missouri" Amendment would prevent legislators being in the pockets of lobbyists and special interests. In reality, that was already prohibited prior to "Clean Missouri."...
-
-
-
-
Voters rejected Trump, Dems
Two big losers emerged from the recent election: President Trump and Democrats.
Despite claims of rigged elections and other falsehoods, the President clearly lost and the reasons are obvious. Failure to lead during a raging and deadly pandemic, four years of self-centered focus on his "ratings" as opposed to the public good, and volumes of falsehoods to promote his own cause. Given the lack of competency shown by this president, the 2020 election should have been a rout. But it wasn't. Why?
In recent times, Democrats have ignored math, and misjudged the mood of the people. They lavish African Americans (13% of the electorate) with money, press coverage, and promises, while ignoring whites (67%) and shamefully disregard Hispanics (18%). Democrats never accept that working class white and Hispanic voters by far outnumber Black voters. Just as in 2016, misguided notions like defunding police and reparations were lethal tails pinned to the Democratic donkey by themselves, with disastrous results in 2020. One is reminded of the cat that persistently tries to jump on the kitchen counter only to be swatted off repeatedly by an angry cook.
Trump and the Republicans professed to be pro-life while 250,000 souls perished due to presidential bungling. Democrats touted "Black lives matter" and tried to sell us on defunding the police while scores of small businesses were destroyed by rioting and many of our police assaulted. In this election, the American people wisely chose to reject incompetence and extremism on both sides.
WILL RICHARDSON, Jackson