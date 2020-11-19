SHOP LOCAL: Village Designs

Christmas at Grandmas House

If youre looking for a special gift for yourself or someone you love this holiday season, we hope youll stop by Christmas at Grandmas House. Here, youll find unique, handmade products from across the U.S., as well as locally-made products like Springerlee wire jewelry made by the artist at Village Designs. Its all amidst a shopping experience that feels like coming home for the holidays in a cozy, early-1900s home where owner Dodie Eisenhauer remembers playing dominoes with her own grandmother. Find us in Daisy, 30 minutes north of Cape. 310 State Hwy AA,

Well have the cookies waiting for you.

Open Daily  310 State Hwy AA,



Daisy MO 63743  (573) 266-3642

Monday - Saturday 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday 1 pm to 4 pm

Private shopping appointments are available.

Closed Thanksgiving

www.villagedesigns.com