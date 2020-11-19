SHOP LOCAL: Imagine That Boutique + Hello Gorgeous Boutique

Since opening our doors in 2014, Imagine That has taken pride in delivering quality customer service and unique styles to our customers.

As a locally owned boutique, it is our mission to provide high-quality merchandise at prices everyone can afford. We research and test out ALL of our products before they go into our stores to ensure that our customers get what they pay for.

We have worked diligently to bring hard-to-get clothing lines such as Simply Southern, Old Row, Vineyard Vines, and many more to southeast Missouri. We love to make people smile with our inspirational, witty and downright hilarious merchandise and gifts.

Although 2020 has been a strange year for us all, we are excited to introduce the newest boutique in our family: Hello Gorgeous Boutique.

Hello Gorgeous opened in late October of 2020 and resides in the former Charlotte Russe space inside West Park Mall.

Just two doors down from our tried-and-true Imagine That, Hello Gorgeous offers over 7,000 square feet the latest trends in Womens Boutique Fashions.

With the largest selection of fashion apparel, specialty gifts, furniture, home décor jewelry and more, youre sure to find something for everyone on your shopping list at our stores this holiday season!