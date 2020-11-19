SHOP LOCAL: West Em Medical Spa

West Em is a locally owned and operated medical aesthetic spa offering medical grade skincare, services and injections. Each of our treatments are designed to highlight your natural beauty.

We strive to help each customer leave feeling youthful and confident.

Having celebrated our one-year anniversary this fall, we are thankful to be a part of the community and celebrating the holidays with you!

We are proud to be the only providers in a 90-mile radius providing the Halo Laser Treatment! This cutting edge treatment is now on sale for $999 (regularly $1500), both in the office and online through 11/22.

Spread some cheer! Purchase a gift card in December and receive 20% back to keep, or give to a customer of your choice. Our December specials will also include 20% off all medical grade skincare.

Kick off this holiday season by stopping by to meet our staff and find out how we can help you help feel like the best version of yourself this year!