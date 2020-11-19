SHOP LOCAL: SEMO Crawfish Co. Boilhouse & Market
Ben and AmyJo are bringing a bit of Cajun culture to Southeast Missouri through SEMO Crawfish Co. Boilhouse & Market.
For more than 20 years, AmyJo and Ben Hunter have farmed and sold crawfish. Initially, they sold the seafood out of the farm but later shifted to bringing the crawfish to Cape Girardeau customers through a refrigerated truck. Soon after, they decided to expand the business from their rural location to their brand new restaurant conveniently located between Jackson and Cape off East Jackson Boulevard. The restaurant is similar to those AmyJo saw when visiting her father-in-law during trips to the French Quarter of New Orleans. Those trips inspired her interest in opening a boil house of her own.
The restaurant features indoor dining with a bar and outside dining on a large patio overlooking Williams Creek. Customers have the option of eating the crawfish there or taking it home to cook.
Crawfish is best prepared by boiling, and theyre seasoned with spices from Louisiana as well as lemons, onions and butter or oil. AmyJo describes crawfish as a cross between lobster and shrimp.
Gift Certificates are available year-round, and make great stocking-stuffers or Secret Santa gifts this Holiday Season!
