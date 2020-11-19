SHOP LOCAL: The Tri-State U-Wrench difference

We are not your ordinary salvage yard!

All Engines & Transmissions are 40% off from November  December 30th

Tri-State U Wrench is a self-serve used auto parts yard with updated inventory and great prices.

Visit us at 3310 Old Cape Road in Jackson to see why shopping for parts in our salvage yard is different.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

At Tri-State U-Wrench, we can save you money on quality used parts since you find and pull your own parts in our well-organized facility.

Tri-State U-Wrench wants to make your visit is as convenient and simple as possible. Wheelbarrows and engine hoists are provided free of charge to help get the parts you need.

With Tri-State U-Wrench, you'll experience a convenient, safe, and well-stocked yard and save up to 80% compared to off-the-shelf original equipment parts! We pass savings on to you by allowing you to bring your own tools and take off the parts you need for your project.

We have a huge selection of used cars, trucks, and SUVs, so you can find the right part for the right job at the right price.