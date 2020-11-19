SHOP LOCAL: Port Cape Girardeau

Port Cape is the go-to when you want a nice evening out. Its also the go-to for a delicious lunch. And it should be your first thought for banquets and catering. Why? If you have to ask why then you havent tasted their mouth-watering menu items OR experienced their great catering service served on-site or anywhere you choose.

And why have a party at your home when you can just as easily host it in one of our affordably priced banquet rooms and sit back and enjoy your friends company and wonderful food you didnt have to shop for and prepare?

Check out our menu on our website. You can almost taste it now, cant you? Cant find the time to dine in? Call in your order for carryout.

And while you are picking up your order, go ahead and grab some Port Cape gift cards so you can share this great food with others and mark a few gifts off your Christmas list now.

And in case you didnt know it, Port Cape can solve your Thanksgiving dinner issues with a package meal to serve at least four for just $59.95 or call about turkey smoking options. Call us today at (573) 334-0954.