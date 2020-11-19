*Menu
SHOP LOCAL: Roys Tire & Auto

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Roys Tire and Auto, a local retail tire and auto repair business, is backed by honesty and integrity. Roys can handle the majority of your vehicle service needs. See a list of our services below, or give us a call if the service you need isnt listed.

Well get your car in, check it out and get you an estimate before we dig in on the work needed. Expect fair pricing, honest conversation and quality work we stand behind.and always fresh coffee. All vehicles are sanitized before pick-up. We have a No-Contact Key Dropbox and Easy Pay online at www.roystireauto.com. Find a coupon online, in the newspaper or our Facebook page. Count on Roys! Voted #1 in the 2020 Peoples Choice Awards for Auto Repair and Oil Change!

MECHANICAL SERVICES:

Oil, lube and filter
Transmission flush and service
Power steering flush and service
Brake inspection and service/replacement
Front end alignment and service work
Batteries, belts and tune-ups
Tire rotation and balance
Radiator flush and service
Electrical system repair and service
Missouri state inspections
Miscellaneous repairs and services
Fuel and air filters
Shocks and struts
And much more!