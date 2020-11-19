SHOP LOCAL: Come to Old Town Cape to Get in the Christmas Spirit this Holiday Season

Old Town Cape will kick off the holiday season in Downtown Cape Girardeau with their second annual Christmas tree lighting event. Watch Mr. and Mrs. Claus light the 30-foot Christmas tree and enjoy live music from the Jerry Ford Ensemble beginning at 5:30 p.m., in addition to caroling. You can also tune into KFVS to watch the ceremony live during the 6 p.m. newscast.

Next up is Small Business Saturday. With more than 75 unique shops, you can find a gift for everyone on your list! Many shops will be offering special holiday deals. Shoppers will have opportunities to receive Shop Small merchandise including a limited number of 2020 Small Business Saturday totes, pins, stickers and more.

At this years Holiday Bazaar, vendors will be lining both sides of Frederick Street between Broadway and Themis with their one-of-a-kind items featuring artisan crafts, jewelry, baked goods and more. Several vendors will be taking Christmas orders for food and gifts. Live music will be provided by SEMOs Steel Drum Band.

Last up on the schedule of events is the 18th Annual Downtown Christmas Open House. This family-friendly event includes live caroling, visits from Santa and the Grinch, horse-drawn wagon rides and fantastic window displays. Plus, two chances to win a $500 downtown shopping spree!

Annual holiday events are listed below, with more details at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/holidays.

Christmas Tree Lighting

November 27, 5:30 p.m. at Vasterling suites courtyard

Small Business Saturday

November 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holiday Bazaar

December 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown Christmas Open House

December 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.