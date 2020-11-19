SHOP LOCAL: Huckstep Body & Paint Shop

Huckstep Body & Paint Shop is the first name in auto bodywork, hail damage repair and paint matching because this family has created a level of craftsmanship that only comes with 86 years of experience.

Chances are your grandparents (or even great-grandparents) trusted them to fix all the fender benders, record hail storm damage and faded paint jobs when they were driving because their car was their most expensive purchase and the vehicle had to last. Your parents learned that lesson and now you know that the best is still there when you may need them.

The Huckstep family has always been a vested part of the community, helping out where needed. Many years ago, there were no good tools to extricate a person from a bad accident in time to get medical attention. Gene and Gordon Huckstep brought The Jaws of Life to Cape County enabling emergency medical personnel to get to an accident victim in a timely manner, often making the difference between life and death.

That same common sense and ingenuity goes in to every repair to get your vehicle back to its former state. Call Huckstep when you need to make that repair a distant memory.