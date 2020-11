Cape County Commission approves bridge replacements

Members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission gave their consent during their meeting Monday to replacement of bridges on a pair of county roads.

The commissioners unanimously approved a motion by First District Commissioner Paul Koeper to replace a bridge on County Road 420 as well as one on County Road 436. Cost of the bridge work, which was not specified at the commission meeting, will be paid through a combination of county and state road and bridge construction funds.

In other business during the meeting Monday, the commissioners:

* Approved motions to renew the county’s liability and employee health insurance policies.

* Approved the county’s annual contribution to the county employee retirement fund.

* Approved the closure of county offices the day after Thanksgiving.

* Referred the county’s proposed 2021 contract with Cape County Private Ambulance Service to the county’s budget review process.

* Referred a request for proposals for playground equipment and rubber mulch surfacing to the County Parks Department for review.

* Approved a request to advertise for bids for newly-elected county officials’ surety bonds.

* Authorized emergency bridge repairs to the railing on a bridge along County Road 318 damaged in a recent traffic accident.

* And approved a request from Cape Girardeau Area Magnet for a payment of $5,006.30 to reimburse the Cape Girardeau County Club for the purchase of personal protective equipment and other expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The payment will be made from the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.

In addition, the commissioners approved the reappointments of Dr. David Croyle, Dr. Scott Brandhorst and Dr. Renee Patrick to the county’s Mental Health Board.

